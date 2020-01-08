Belleville 2022 WR Trevor Jones has some unique ties to Michigan State and even Lansing that some might not even know about.

Jones, was born and raised in Lansing before eventually moving to Belleville for High School. He was also classmates with Julian Barnett, DeVontae Dobbs, and Jalen Hunt at Belleville High School.

Right now, Jones is still young just wrapping up his sophomore season and has yet to get a lot of interest as far as offers yet, but the interest from Big Ten schools is there. Jones has one offer, from Montana State but was a frequent visitor this past fall of East Lansing, as well a trip to Penn State. He's also heard from Michigan, Ohio State, as well as Central and Eastern Michigan.

Jones is in a long line of receivers as well as defensive backs at Belleville, guys like Davion Williams, Julian Barnett, and Andre Seldon Jr. have paved the way at those positions for younger players to keep on setting the bar at Belleville which has made back to State Semi-Final appearances.

"Last season was great, the playoff run brought our team together closer, and made everyone work harder, and brought the best of everyone," says Jones. "Unfortunately, we fell a little short of the goal and that is going to fuel to the fire for me along with the rest of our team. We will having another chip on our shoulder."

Jones also stated that he would be making trips to both Michigan, and Michigan State this offseason but didn't have anything planned at the moment.

I expect Michigan State to play a role in Jones recruitment and think he's a perfect fit for a slot type receiver listed at 5'11 and 180 pounds with still two more years of High School to add on to that frame. He has great hands and is quick enough to beat most defensive backs.