SpartanMag - Belleville 2022 "ATH" Jeremiah Caldwell talks MSU interest

Belleville 2022 "ATH" Jeremiah Caldwell has been one of the most quiet 4 star receivers I've ever covered but there is no denying he let's his game on the field do his talking.

As of right now Caldwell only had three offers, coming from Kentucky, Iowa State, and Central Michigan but there is no doubt that will change very soon.

Last Friday I went to Belleville High School to watch them take on Dearborn Fordson High School. This game is usually one of Belleville's best tests through the regular season the last couple of years but Friday was anything but that in a 69-0 rout over their conference rival. Caldwell scored on both sides of the ball with a pick-six interception in the first quarter and then added a 38 yard touchdown reception at the end of the second quarter.

"The way we practiced all week going into the game I always thought we would win but no way I thought we would win like that," says Caldwell. "That just shows how dangerous we can be when we all start clicking."

The interest between Michigan State and Caldwell is mutual with Coach Mel Tucker having directly spoken to Caldwell earlier this month.

"I talk to Coach Cole Brown the most at Michigan State but I have also spoken to Coach Tucker directly and I really like him, I think he is a very straightforward coach and has a lot of respect."