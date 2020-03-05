Belleville 2021 WR Deion Burks has enjoyed a breakout recruitment process that has seen him getting attention from Big Ten, SEC, and Big 12 programs.

Right now Burks has 15 offers including most recently from Indiana, as well as Purdue, Iowa State, Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Rutgers.

The interest between Michigan State and Burks is limited but it is there. Newly hired WR coach Courtney Hawkins recently followed Burks on Twitter. Burks also keeps a close relationship with MSU freshman WR Julian Barnett who went to Belleville as well.

“I talk to Julian a lot, that’s my guy! He’s always looking out for me,” says Burks.

Burks is a speedster and is finishing up a indoor track and field season and preparing for the outdoor track season but that isn’t keeping him from being active on the recruiting scene.

Burks plans on visiting Purdue this upcoming Saturday and is in the midst of setting up more visits. Burks also plans on attending some camps this spring and summer including The Opening, as well as Under Armor, and Rivals camps.

Burks says he plans on making a commitment sometime this summer but has no exact date in mind yet.

He is listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, and last season had 13 touchdowns, and 842 all purpose yards also a 3 star prospect and in the top 25 in the class of 2021 in the state of Michigan.