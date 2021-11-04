East Lansing, Mich. - What could possibly be bigger than all the money in the entire world?

The answer was simple for Spartan 6th-year graduate defensive end Drew Beesley.

It was undoubtedly the Michigan game.

And despite what Beesley would tell you - or anyone who would listen at the Skandalaris Center - there was a significant chance heading into Michigan week, that he might in fact miss the state rivalry game due to a significant lower-body injury suffered against Nebraska five weeks earlier.

“You weren’t going to pay me all the money in the world to miss that game,” Beesley said. “I told Coach Tucker and everyone in this building that I was going to be back for the Michigan game because that was my goal and I wasn’t going to take no for an answer.”

Convincing and confident words from the unheralded 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive technician.

It was that same convincing attitude, confidence, and dedication that got him back on the field in time for one last showdown against “team down the road” - as he refers to them.

Five weeks before the big game, Beesley had to be carted off the field against the Cornhuskers after a “friendly-fire” collision with defensive back Darius Snow. He spent the second half of the game cheering his teammates on from a distance, sitting on a stretcher near the tunnel, with his right foot in a boot.

Despite the uncertainty of his injury, Beesley never wavered or even worried about his own welfare shortly after being wheeled out of the game.

“I wasn’t necessarily thinking the worst, but I was just cheering my teammates on because I knew we could win that game,” said Beesley. “I wasn’t going to pout about it and wish that it could have happened differently. My mindset was, ‘It is what it is’ and ‘What can I do from here?’

“That’s a concept of neutral thinking that Coach Tucker has taught me and all my teammates. That’s taken me a long way, for sure.”