Beesley, Dowell expecting sharper season opener this time

East Lansing, Mich. - A year ago, Michigan State was stunningly sloppy in a season-opening loss to Rutgers. Then the Spartans were equally surprising in an upset victory over No. 8 Northwestern.

Michigan State hopes to shed last year’s season opening blues and produce a copy of its sharpest performance of the 2020 season when the Spartans begin the 2021 season at 9 p.m. on Friday at Northwestern.

“I feel like we are a better football team than we were last year,” said sixth-year senior defensive end Drew Beesley.

“We know what we’re doing now,” said junior nickel back Michael Dowell. “You know better, so you must do better. Now it’s on us to do the right thing. We’re not out there second-guessing ourselves. It's not just understanding what we’re doing but why we’re doing it. That allows the whole defense and the whole team to play more confident.”

Last year, the Spartans were sped through an interrupted preseason camp and had no off-season, in-person contact with coaches, and had no spring practice due to COVID-19. These were difficult obstacles for a new coaching staff.

Rutgers had the same problems with a first-year staff, but their coaches had been hired four months earlier than Michigan State's, and had a winter of installation in 2020, plus a chance to bolster the roster with transfers.

This year, Tucker hit the transfer portal harder than any head coach in the Power Five.

“With Coach Tucker bringing in the transfers and the freshmen this year, I feel like we have a good foundation after last season and we are just here to build upon that and keep building upon the investment,” Beesley said.

“Like Coach Tucker says, it always starts in the weight room,” Dowell said, “and this off-season we had a full year with this training staff and Coach Novak. I think that’s one thing that’s going to help us. Also, we know our assignments better so we aren’t out there worrying about what we’re doing as a team. We are ready for this season. I think everything is a lot better this season.”

The Spartans were wildly inconsistent last year in going 2-5 with noteworthy wins over Northwestern and Michigan, while suffering blowout losses to Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State.

“Coaches are setting the expectation,” Beesley said. “Learning from our mistakes from last season; and the freshmen and transfers are learning that too.

“Competition (for starting jobs and playing time) has been through the roof. From my perspective, the more competition the better. Competition makes each and every one of us better. Coach Hazelton always talks about the more guys we can play, the better. I feel very confident in the rest of the group for sure.”

Said Dowell: “Coach Tucker said the other day we are not a team of transfers. We are a team. I think we’re going to go out there and play tough football and just play together. Being able to go 1-0 is important, and the goal is to keep getting better. Coach Tucker said last year before the Rutgers game, the hay is never in the barn.”