Beekman steps down as AD, national search for successor imminent

East Lansing - Michigan State is in need of a new athletic director.

Bill Beekman announced today that he is stepping down from the post in order to return to an administrative position. He made the announcement at noon via a memo to athletic department officials. His decision did not come as a surprise. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that this move has been in motion for weeks.

Beekman had served as MSU’s athletic director since July 17, 2018. He stepped in following the abrupt resignation of Mark Hollis.

On Thursday, Beekman revealed his intention to return to an administrative post at his alma mater.

“I am writing this afternoon to share that I will be leaving the athletic department to return to central administration,” Beekman wrote in an internal memo. “President Stanley has asked that I come back to serve as his vice president for strategic initiatives.”

Beekman’s appointment is subject to approval by Michigan State’s Board of Trustees.

“It has been an honor to serve my university as its athletic director,” Beekman wrote in the memo. “We’ve made great progress. But there remains much to do. To that end, President Stanley will immediately begin a national search for a new athletic director. I will remain with the department until that new person is in place. I am excited to support our new athletic director in any way that I can and I’m sure you feel the same way.”

Beekman gained the support of Tom Izzo and former football coach Mark Dantonio during Beekman’s tenure as interim athletic director, leading to his hiring for the permanent position.

Beekman’s biggest stamp on the athletic department during his three years as athletic director was his hiring of Mel Tucker as football coach in February of 2020, following Dantonio’s surprising retirement. Beekman leaned on the advice and direction of an external search firm and decided on Tucker and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as the top candidates. Fickell withdrew from consideration and Beekman circled back to Tucker with a full court press and managed to get the former Colorado head coach to sign a six-year contract with Michigan State that will pay Tucker $5.5 million annually.

Beekman’s short tenure at Michigan State will likely be judged by Tucker’s success on the field in the future.

During Beekman’s leadership of the athletic department, he oversaw the discontinuation of MSU’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

One of Beekman’s final moves as athletic director was giving Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss a three-year extension, last month.

Beekman oversaw the athletic department during last year’s uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Michigan State, like all other athletic departments in the Big Ten, is emerging from last year’s economic shortfalls with optimism. But the Spartans will do it behind a new athletic director in the coming months.

Beekman became vice president and secretary of the Board of Trustees in 2008. He also briefly served as acting president at Michigan State University in January of 2018 in the wake of the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal.

Beekman’s contract as athletic director is worth $750,000 annually.