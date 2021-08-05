Beekman steps down as AD, national search for successor imminent
East Lansing - Michigan State is in need of a new athletic director.
Bill Beekman announced today that he is stepping down from the post in order to return to an administrative position. He made the announcement at noon via a memo to athletic department officials. His decision did not come as a surprise. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that this move has been in motion for weeks.
Beekman had served as MSU’s athletic director since July 17, 2018. He stepped in following the abrupt resignation of Mark Hollis.
On Thursday, Beekman revealed his intention to return to an administrative post at his alma mater.
“I am writing this afternoon to share that I will be leaving the athletic department to return to central administration,” Beekman wrote in an internal memo. “President Stanley has asked that I come back to serve as his vice president for strategic initiatives.”
Beekman’s appointment is subject to approval by Michigan State’s Board of Trustees.
“It has been an honor to serve my university as its athletic director,” Beekman wrote in the memo. “We’ve made great progress. But there remains much to do. To that end, President Stanley will immediately begin a national search for a new athletic director. I will remain with the department until that new person is in place. I am excited to support our new athletic director in any way that I can and I’m sure you feel the same way.”
Beekman gained the support of Tom Izzo and former football coach Mark Dantonio during Beekman’s tenure as interim athletic director, leading to his hiring for the permanent position.
Beekman’s biggest stamp on the athletic department during his three years as athletic director was his hiring of Mel Tucker as football coach in February of 2020, following Dantonio’s surprising retirement. Beekman leaned on the advice and direction of an external search firm and decided on Tucker and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as the top candidates. Fickell withdrew from consideration and Beekman circled back to Tucker with a full court press and managed to get the former Colorado head coach to sign a six-year contract with Michigan State that will pay Tucker $5.5 million annually.
Beekman’s short tenure at Michigan State will likely be judged by Tucker’s success on the field in the future.
During Beekman’s leadership of the athletic department, he oversaw the discontinuation of MSU’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.
One of Beekman’s final moves as athletic director was giving Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss a three-year extension, last month.
Beekman oversaw the athletic department during last year’s uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Michigan State, like all other athletic departments in the Big Ten, is emerging from last year’s economic shortfalls with optimism. But the Spartans will do it behind a new athletic director in the coming months.
Beekman became vice president and secretary of the Board of Trustees in 2008. He also briefly served as acting president at Michigan State University in January of 2018 in the wake of the Dr. Larry Nassar scandal.
Beekman’s contract as athletic director is worth $750,000 annually.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Candidates to succeed Beekman will likely include Alan Haller, who has served as assistant vice president and deputy athletic director at Michigan State since 2019.
Haller is a former Michigan State football player, NFL player and former lieutenant for the Michigan State police department.
Haller was hired by the Michigan State athletic department in 2010 and served as Chief of Staff and Senior Associate Athletic Director for three years. He has taken on increasing duties and garnered strong internal respect during his time in the department.
Prior to taking on an official role with the athletic department, Haller was tabbed by Hollis to assist in the 2006 football coaching search. Haller worked with Hollis and Izzo in the recruitment and hiring of Dantonio.
Haller was a candidate for the vacant athletic director job at Central Michigan last year before withdrawing from consideration to stay at Michigan State. Haller has worked closely with Beekman during Beekman’s tenure and has been visible at Michigan State football practices and camps.
Shawn Heilbron, the Director of Athletics at Stony Brook University in New York, is also a likely candidate. Stanley hired Heilbron in 2014 when Stanley was President at Stony Brook.
Heilbron, a graduate of the University of Texas, helped Stony Brook in 2018-19 become one of only three Division I programs to achieve at least 22 wins in men’s and women’s basketball, seven wins in football, 30 wins in baseball and softball, and 20 wins in volleyball. That year, Stony Brook reached the NCAA FCS Playoffs for a second straight year and seven Stony Brook teams won regular season titles.
Heilbron has overseen a $5.7 million, 2,000-seat expansion of Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium and helped secure the largest gift in Stony Brook Athletics’ history, a $5 million donation from Glenn and Eva Dubin.
BEEKMAN'S ACHIEVEMENTS
Stanley thanked Beekman for his service to Michigan State on Thursday.
“Bill stepped in to help our athletic department during a time of turmoil and change, and we thank him for that,” Stanley said via a university press releease. “That department is in a better place now and ready to look for long-term leadership to propel us to a new, nationally leading level. With his skills and extensive institutional knowledge, I feel Bill is an ideal fit for this new strategic initiatives role.”
During Beekman’s tenure as athletic director, Spartan teams won seven Big Ten Championships: men’s basketball (2018, 2019, 2020); women’s golf (2018, 2021); women’s cross country (2019, 2021); and three top-four national finishes, including a College Cup berth by the men’s soccer program in 2018, a Final Four appearance by men’s basketball in 2019 and a fourth-place showing by women’s cross country at the NCAA Championships in 2021.
In the classroom, Spartan student-athletes posted the highest cumulative GPA in athletic department history — 3.3051 — in the spring 2021 semester. In addition, a record-tying 20 teams posted a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA in spring 2021 and an all-time high 545 student-athletes finished the spring 2021 semester with a 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher.
In fund raising, Beekman helped secure the largest single cash commitment from an individual in the history of MSU when former men’s basketball player Mat Ishbia committed $32 million in February 2021.
Beekman said the following in the press release: “While we’ve experienced the most challenging 18 months in the history of college athletics, we’ve pushed forward on many fronts, laying the groundwork for the future. Great things are ahead for Michigan State athletics. I’m also excited for this new role in the administrative team as the vice president for strategic initiatives, working with President Stanley to drive our great university forward.”