SpartanMag - Beekman, Izzo, Tucker take temporary pay reductions

Tom Izzo and Mel Tucker will receive a temporary, 12-month, 7 percent reduction in salary, beginning on Sept. 1, the university announced on Thursday.

As part of a salary reduction plan for contract employees making $100,000 or greater, reductions will be made on a sliding scale, ending on Aug. 31, 2021.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman will take a 10 percent reduction.

“Although there is uncertainty about what the future holds, and impactful decisions are yet to be made, it’s safe to say that we will experience a significant reduction in revenue in the year ahead,” Beekman said via a press release. “I know this decision will impact staff members and their families, but the unfortunate reality is that we cannot make the budget reductions we’ll need to make without impacting our team. It’s part of a shared sacrifice that will benefit the entire athletic department, allowing us to remain student-focused and ensuring the health, safety and wellness of all within the department while navigating the challenges ahead.”

Other employees taking reductions will be asked to do so on a tiered scale, with the highest compensated employees incurring the greatest temporary reduction.

MSU’s athletic salary reductions are part of a wave of similar cuts at universities across the country.

Last week, Florida State announced that football coach Mike Norvell is taking a 25 percent pay cut. FSU basketball coach Leonard Hamilton is taking a 20 percent pay cut.

Iowa’s head football coach, Kirk Ferentz, and basketball coach, Fran McCaffery, agreed to a one-year, 15 percent base salary reduction.

In late June, the University of Michigan announced that athletic director Warde Manuel, football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard accepted a 10 percent salary reduction through the end of the fiscal year.