EAST LANSING - ESPN most recent scrutinization of Tom Izzo was met with a strong response from Michigan State athletics director Bill Beekman on Thursday.

ESPN’s report on Thursday scrutinized Izzo and assistant coaches for contacting a witness who had information about a 2017 investigation of criminal sexual conduct involving Michigan State basketball player Brock Washington.

The witness in question was Brayden Smith, a friend of Washington’s and the son of former Michigan State basketball star Steve Smith. Izzo’s longstanding relationship with Smith and his son was regarded by Michigan State Office of Institutional Equity investigators as a mitigating circumstance in the matter.

In the report, ESPN quoted Scott Lewis, a Title IX compliance consultant, as saying that Izzo’s actions were “improper and could open up the school to a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights or a lawsuit.”

Smith was a witness to allegations against Washington that Washington groped an Michigan State student in a dorm room in 2017 and tried to push her to the ground. The woman who reported the incident to police, former Michigan State student Rebecca Lambert, came forward to ESPN and was quoted in Thursday’s report as saying “When he tried to push me onto the ground, my initial thought was, ‘I’m about to be raped.’”

The incident was reportedly interrupted by a knock on the dorm room door.

In a police report, Washington said he asked Lambert if he could kiss her and she responded, “Yes.” When they were kissing, Washington told police that he did place his hands on her backside. According to the police report, Washington said, “I thought she was OK with it.”

Washington told police that he did not attempt to lower her to the floor.

Washington pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in 2018 under Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows offenders between the ages of 17 to 24 to avoid a conviction on their record as long as terms of probation are met.

As for the lead angle of ESPN’s story that Izzo acted inappropriately in reaching out to Smith, Beekman strongly defended MSU’s head basketball coach.

"Tom Izzo has been a beacon of integrity in his profession for nearly four decades, including a quarter century as head coach," Beekman said in the statement. "Michigan State's Office of Institutional Equity has gone on record to say that no policies were violated in regards to any actions taken by the men's basketball staff during a Title IX investigation into a student. There's nothing to support any claims that any member of the men's basketball staff conducted their own investigation, or interfered with any ongoing investigation. Any insinuation to the contrary is nothing more than an attempt to smear a coach, a program, and an entire university."