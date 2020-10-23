SpartanMag - Beekman cuts swimming, still hopeful MSU will break even financially

Beekman cuts swimming, still hopeful MSU will break even financially
East Lansing, Mich. - In what Bill Beekman said was the most emotional moment of his tenure as Michigan State’s athletic director, he delivered news to the Spartans’ men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams that the university is cutting their varsity sport due to financial reasons.
“MSU athletics is facing a financial crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen in college athletics,” athletic director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley Jr said, citing the impact of COVID-19. “Our best-case scenario this year projects a revenue shortfall in excess of $30 million. Our worst-case scenario would more than double that number.”
No one will lose a scholarship if they remain as students, the university said.
“Many tears were shed,” Beekman said of his meeting with the swim teams. “Very, very challenging and difficult conversation to have with the young men and women who have dedicated the majority of their lives to the sport.”
The swimming/diving teams cost $2.07 million in 2018-19. Dropping the teams will improve the athletic department’s long-term finances, MSU said.
The school said it also has struggled to recruit swimmers because it has a “smaller than regulation pool.”
“These are not scenarios created by a national pandemic, but rather an understanding that there is not a reasonable expectation of a better situation in the future. Unfortunately, this all led us to our inevitable decision,” Beekman and Stanley said.
Beekman said he didn’t anticipate cutting other sports. Around the Big Ten, Iowa (four sports) and Minnesota (three) have also cut sports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would say that we have no plans to make any other program cuts that I can see, going forward," Beekman said.
Michigan State hasn’t cut a varsity sport since discontinuing men’s gymnastics in 2001. Michigan State also cut fencing and lacrosse in 1996 and ’97. Michigan State cut those sports as a means of making progress toward Title IX compliance.
Cutting swimming won't help Michigan State's athletic budget this year, as the team will still compete and sponsor scholarships. The financial savings will take place in the future.
Beekman estimaged that Michigan State's athletic department revenues will be down approximately $35 million this year. But he hopes the department will break even for the year due to aggressive cost-cutting.
“Assuming that we play all nine games, and assuming that every other Big Ten team plays all nine games - because the TV revenue is an all-in proposition; we get one-fourteenth the pool - that will help significantly. We will still be down somewhere in the neighborhood of $35 million assuming that we don’t have fans in the stands and the seat premiums and so on," Beekman said. "So with all of the cuts that we have put in place, from temporary salary reductions to furloughs and the massive cost cutting we have done on the non-personnel side of the equation, it is my hope that should the TV revenue be fulsome that we should be able to break even or get very close.”
QUOTABLE:
* Beekman on MSU’s antiquated swimming facilities playing a role in this decision:
“Certainly that was a significant factor in our decision-making process. When you look across the Big Ten at swimming facilities, virtually every place the swimming pool that is used by the varsity swimming program is a function of the university’s intramural and student recreation services program and that’s the case here at Michigan State as well. Where the athletic department is responsible for buildings like Munn Arena and Spartan Stadium, we aren’t responsible for the intramural facilities. That runs through other units on campus. So we have not had day-to-day responsibility for the indoor and outdoor pools at IM West.
“To compete in the Big Ten, you’ve got a 25-yard pool that is typically eight lanes. The Olympics compete in a 50-meter pool and most recruited athletes who want to train for the Olympics as their end goal are looking for a 50-meter pool in which to do that. The nearest 50-meter pools to us I believe are to the west in Rockford and to the east in either Ypsilanti or Ann Arbor. We used to have a 50-meter pool at least half of the year. When that went out of service with no repair or replacement in sight, that took that off line for the entire year and that left us with the IM West indoor pool, which is a smaller than standard pool and makes both competition and practice very hard, and really severely limits somebody that is training with the hope of being an Olympic-caliber athlete.
“When I became athletic director, one of my first priorities was to see what could be done. We, for a time, worked on a time, but with the pandemic my best estimation is that any progress on the outdoor pool is some number of years off. And without the capable of having a 50-meter pool even anywhere in our community, it creates a huge challenge to recruit elite athletes.”
* The impact of MSU’s outdoor 50-meter training pool falling into disrepair:
“The outdoor 50-meter pool, when we costed that out about two years ago, the pool renovation was about $8.1 million and then covering it with a permanent structure was estimated at somewhere between another $8 and $10 million. When you look at what other universities do, those typically aren’t athletics fund-raised projects, they are typically university recreation center based projects. I think it would be challenging for us to fund raise and support a capital project like that.”
COMP'S TAKE
Difficult decision, sad decison, but it's a decision that makes perfect sense.
If the university had no plans to prop up the swimming programs with $16 million for new facilities, then it made no sense for Michigan State to try to move forward with the program.
When Michigan State cut lacrosse in the late 1990s in order to make progress toward Title IX compliance, the Spartans were among the best programs in the Midwest, if not the best in the Midwest at the dawn of the sport's nationwide boom. That decision still stings.
The decision to cut the swim teams will hurt the athletes and families who have supported Michigan State swimming over the years, but any hope of the program becoming competitive in the Big Ten ended years ago.
Matt Gianiodis did a noble job of coaching the men's and women's teams for 16 seasons. I covered an Michigan State swim meet in the early 1990s when the Spartans, coached by Bill Wadley, defeated Indiana and legendary, outgoing coach Doc Counsilman at the small IM West pool. Wadley soon left to become head coach at Ohio State. And the program he left behind never received much support after he left.
Athletic department dollars stretch only so far. In a cost/benefit analysis, the price of funding a competitive swim program hasn't approached the potential benefit for decades.