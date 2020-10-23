SpartanMag - Beekman cuts swimming, still hopeful MSU will break even financially

East Lansing, Mich. - In what Bill Beekman said was the most emotional moment of his tenure as Michigan State’s athletic director, he delivered news to the Spartans’ men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams that the university is cutting their varsity sport due to financial reasons.

“MSU athletics is facing a financial crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen in college athletics,” athletic director Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley Jr said, citing the impact of COVID-19. “Our best-case scenario this year projects a revenue shortfall in excess of $30 million. Our worst-case scenario would more than double that number.”

No one will lose a scholarship if they remain as students, the university said.

“Many tears were shed,” Beekman said of his meeting with the swim teams. “Very, very challenging and difficult conversation to have with the young men and women who have dedicated the majority of their lives to the sport.”

The swimming/diving teams cost $2.07 million in 2018-19. Dropping the teams will improve the athletic department’s long-term finances, MSU said.

The school said it also has struggled to recruit swimmers because it has a “smaller than regulation pool.”

“These are not scenarios created by a national pandemic, but rather an understanding that there is not a reasonable expectation of a better situation in the future. Unfortunately, this all led us to our inevitable decision,” Beekman and Stanley said.

Beekman said he didn’t anticipate cutting other sports. Around the Big Ten, Iowa (four sports) and Minnesota (three) have also cut sports since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say that we have no plans to make any other program cuts that I can see, going forward," Beekman said.

Michigan State hasn’t cut a varsity sport since discontinuing men’s gymnastics in 2001. Michigan State also cut fencing and lacrosse in 1996 and ’97. Michigan State cut those sports as a means of making progress toward Title IX compliance.

Cutting swimming won't help Michigan State's athletic budget this year, as the team will still compete and sponsor scholarships. The financial savings will take place in the future.

Beekman estimaged that Michigan State's athletic department revenues will be down approximately $35 million this year. But he hopes the department will break even for the year due to aggressive cost-cutting.

“Assuming that we play all nine games, and assuming that every other Big Ten team plays all nine games - because the TV revenue is an all-in proposition; we get one-fourteenth the pool - that will help significantly. We will still be down somewhere in the neighborhood of $35 million assuming that we don’t have fans in the stands and the seat premiums and so on," Beekman said. "So with all of the cuts that we have put in place, from temporary salary reductions to furloughs and the massive cost cutting we have done on the non-personnel side of the equation, it is my hope that should the TV revenue be fulsome that we should be able to break even or get very close.”