Michigan State senior Bryce Baringer was named the Edelman-Fields Punter of the Year in the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday, becoming the first Spartan to win the award since its inception in 2011.

An All-Big First Team selection by Big Ten coaches, Baringer ranks No. 1 in the FBS with punting average of 49.0 yards. Barringer was selected All-Big Ten second team by media.

On the same day he was selected Punter of the Year in the Big Ten, Baringer was also named one three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to the top punter in college football. Rutgers punter Adam Korsak and Cincinnati punter Mason Fletcher are also finalists for the Ray Guy Award, which will be presented during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8 at 7:00pm on ESPN.

Baringer has been named Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week three times during his senior season at Michigan State.

Spartan wide receiver Jayden Reed was named third-team All-Big Ten as return man. Reed led the Big Ten in punt return average as a senior. He had two punt returns for touchdown overturned this season because of penalties.

Sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay was selected second-team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media. Haladay led the Big Ten in tackles (120) and ranked No. 10 in the FBS in that category. Haladay also added 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Haladay’s 120 tackles are the most by a Spartan player since All-American linebacker Greg Jones totaled a 154 in 2009.

Defensive tackle Jacob Slade, safety Xavier Henderson, and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow also received all-conference recognition. Barrow, a sophomore, was selected All-Big Ten Honorable mention by both coaches and media. Slade, a senior, was also selected All-Big Ten Honorable mention by both coaches and media. Henderson was selected All-Big Ten Honorable mention by the media.

Both Slade and Henderson received All-Big Ten recognition despite missing multiple games due to injury.

All Big Ten selections for offensive players will be announced on Wednesday.