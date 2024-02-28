This week, McMahon's Monday newsletter providing an extra dopamine hit, of something I knew to be true already, but seeing it in print just hit a little better.

One of most vital ways I am able to stay atop the college hockey national landscape is through the work of Mike McMahon and his college hockey newsletter . This is important in my work as a hockey advisor and enriching in my life as a Michigan State hockey fan, locked in on my team's performance each weekend, played simultaneously as all the action around the country.

March 23, 2012 was the last day that MSU hockey has played a NCAA Tournament game. On that day, the Spartans, in year one under head coach Tom Anastos, finished a 19-16-4 season by losing to Union College by a final score 3-1 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Since that day this program has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament, and the Spartans have not even sniffed the chance of being an at large team. Now, 12 years later, in just the second season under head coach Adam Nightingale, the Spartans have mathematically locked up a NCAA Tournament berth before the calendar even turns to March.

My personal goal for the season was to fight for a NCAA spot, even with the excitement around potentially a top-10 roster, over a decade of being worn down to the studs as a program by a mix of coaching ineptitude, roster churn and athletic department apathy sat front of mind for me.

I needed to see it to believe it, as I told Matt Sheehan this week on Locked On Spartans, when reflecting on this season. I thought watching senior night this past Saturday was emotional, and I can't even begin to prepare for what will take over me seeing the Green and White in a NCAA Tournament game again in a few weeks time.