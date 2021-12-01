Balanced scoring helps Spartans handle Louisville, 73-64

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State returned home for the first time in 19 days and played like a newly-minted Top 25 team, dispatching Louisville, 73-64, at the Breslin Center in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The No. 22-ranked Spartans (6-2) received 15 points from Malik Hall off the bench and double-figure scoring from four players.

Louisville, winners of the Baha Mar tournament in The Bahamas last week, fell to 5-2.

Michigan State was marred by turnovers for most of the night, which has been the lone major detriment of the Spartans thus far in the young season. But when the Spartans managed to go nearly six minutes without a turnover midway through the second half, that’s when Michigan State posted 20-4 run to push a 39-37 lead to 59-41 with 10:31 to play.

However, the turnover problem returned as Michigan State committed five giveaways in the last 10 minutes as Louisville mounted a late 12-3 run to make things interesting in cutting the lead to 70-62 with 1:26 left

But quality defense by Michigan State in the final 90 seconds prevented the Cardinals from getting any closer.

Freshman wing Max Christie had 11 points for the Spartans on 3-of-6 shooting.

Senior wing Gabe Brown and freshman guard Jaden Akins each scored 10 for Michigan State.

Senior center Marcus Bingham had 9 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Reserve point guard A.J. Hoggard gave Michigan State a lift during the game-changing run midway through the second half. He finished with 9 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Starting point guard Tyson Walker had 10 assists and four steals. Walker had a strong first half, with seven assists in the first 20 minutes as Michigan State took a 36-28 lead into intermission.

Michigan State was a hot 55.6 percent from 3-point range (10-of-18), with Hall leading the way. The junior power forward was 3-of-3 from long range and added five rebounds.

El Ellis came off the bench with 22 points for Louisville and Dre Davis added 15.

Louisville’s two leading scorers coming into the game, guard Noah Locke and forward Samuel Wiliamson were held scoreless.

Michigan State will play at home against Toledo at 5 pm on Saturday at Breslin Center, and then the Big Ten season begins on Wednesday at Minnesota.

More coverage to come via SpartanMag.com.