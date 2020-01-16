EAST LANSING - Just in time to become an added thorn in the side of the Big Ten’s projected top dogs, here comes Wisconsin, doing Wisconsin things.

The conference was just getting used to dealing with an improved Rutgers and Penn State. Now, here come the Badgers.

A month ago, Wisconsin was just another stepping stone for the conference’s upper echelon, which included preseason conference favorite Michigan State.

But after wins in six of their last seven games, which has included victories over three ranked teams - Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland - those pesky Badgers are back at it again and back in the mix.

And guess who’s the next team up on their upset tour?

That’s right, No. 15 MSU.

The Spartans (13-4, 5-1) will try to cool the sizzling Badgers (11-6, 4-2) when Wisconsin comes to town for a 7 p.m. matchup (FS1) on Friday night at Breslin Center.

At stake for MSU, getting back to the business of winning after an unexpected blowout loss at Purdue on Sunday in West Lafayette, Ind.

While the Spartans, who are led by senior point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Xavier Tillman, are still in a good position to remain atop the Big Ten pack during the first half of the conference race, MSU will be facing a difficult challenge against a Wisconsin team that boasts seven solid scoring options.

Options that are averaging 7.4 points or better this season.

The Badgers, who will step into East Lansing fresh off a Tuesday upset of No. 17 Maryland, are led by three double-figure scorers.

Led by junior forward Nate Reuvers 13.9 points a game, the Badgers also boast redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King’s 10.7 points and redshirt junior forward Micah Potter’s 10.1 points per contest.

Potter, who became eligible on December after transferring last year from Ohio State, is also the Badgers’ leading rebounder at six per game.

“They’re a lot better. They’re shooting the ball really well and they’ve got some guys that can post, so that’s going to be a little different, having the guards post up a little bit,’’ said Winston, who had just eight points and committed an uncharacteristic nine turnovers against Purdue. “They’ve got a lot options and they’re moving the ball really well. They’ve got guys that can spread it out, so they’ve got spacing.’’

In addition to the aforementioned trio, Wisconsin is also getting nine points a game from junior guard Brad Davison, 8.9 points and 3.2 assists per game from redshirt junior guard D’Mitrik Trice, the younger brother of former Spartan Travis, 8.2 points from redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford and 7.4 points from senior guard Brevin Pritzl.

“As far as Wisconsin goes, I think they're playing as well as anybody in the league right now,” Tom Izzo said. “The kid (Kobe) King has really improved since last year. We knew he played really well against us in the Big Ten Tournament. We've all known about D'Mitrik Trice forever. Also, Brad Davison had I think 11 points and 13 rebounds in that game. So, they create a problem because they post-up just about everybody. And now, unlike last year when they had (Ethan) Happ in there, they couldn't post those guards, because (Ethan) Happ couldn't step out. But now, both (Nate) Reuvers and (Micah) Potter can step out.”

Wisconsin’s flexibility in terms of having bigs who can step outside and shoot, and guards who can post, is reminiscent of Bo Ryan’s swing offense teams. Michigan State will be operating on defense at times with rim-protecting big men such as Tillman and Bingham guarding their players on the perimeter while Winston and Watts get posted up.

“Everybody gets a piece of the pie since Potter's come into the lineup as a transfer,” Izzo said. “So, we've got our work cut out for us (but) as I said, I have all the faith in the world that Cassius (Winston) and Xavier (Tillman) will play better, and we'll get our other guys going.’’

While the Spartans will counter with Winston’s 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game and Tillman’s 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds a contest, MSU will need more on both sides of the court to contend with the surging Badgers.

The Badgers, who enter the game averaging 67.2 points a game, while holding opponents to under 60 points - good for third in the conference - will provide a stiff test for the Spartans because of their ability to rely on different scorers.

“It’s kind of difficult in my aspect because I’m so used to being the rover and being that guy who can just help out on everybody,’’ said Tillman, who had eight points and eight rebounds against the Boilermakers. “But if I got a shooter or I got a scorer, I’ve got to make sure I’ve got him too. Sometimes, like you saw in the Purdue game, that was kind of hard for me. So that’s something I’ve got to learn as I’m guarding these perimeter guys - not to leave them as much and no to be as much of a helper.’’

That means that sophomore wing Aaron Henry will need to play better than his 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while the Spartans will need more from anther sophomore wing, Gabe Brown, who will continue to get significant playing time with Izzo’s shelving of redshirt senior guard/forward Kyle Ahrens in what could be defined as MSU’s version of load management.

Brown is averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 boards a game

One player poised for a breakout, after his continued improvements, is freshman guard Rocket Watts, who enters Friday night averaging 6.7 points a game.

MSU will also be looking for upgraded contributions from sophomore forward Marcus Bingham Jr., who is averaging 4.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game, and freshman forward Malik Hall, who is coming off the bench to the tune of 13.7 minutes game, while adding 4.8 points a contest.