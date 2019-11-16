ANN ARBOR - A season of disappointments for Michigan State absorbed another level of bitterness on Saturday.

The Spartans feigned competitiveness for nearly two quarters against Michigan, but soon nosedived to a 44-10 loss to the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan State fell to 4-6, with it postseason hopes on a respirator.

Michigan (8-2) scored on its last eight drives, outside of a fumbled punt return. Michigan was never seriously threatened after blocking a punt early in the fourth quarter and quickly capitalizing with a 22-yard TD pass from Shea Patterson to Nico Collins. That extended Michigan’s lead to 34-10. The final 14 minutes were a Wolverine party.

“A disappointing opportunity lost,” said Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio who is in danger of seeing his team fail to make the postseason for the second time in four years. “Disappointing, but we’ll rally back.”

Dantonio was asked if a loss like this one - his worst to the rival Wolverines - will reinvigorate him.

“Oh I don’t like losing to these guys, if that’s the question,” Dantonio said. “So I don’t think you’ve got to reinvigorate me.

“I don’t like losing period. But you’ve got to get ready for the next one. There were a lot of disappointing things that we need to correct but I continue to hold our players accountable to how they play and also how hard they play. We will play hard. We will get ready to play. Our chemistry, I think, is good and our work ethic on gameday is solid. We will come to play and compete, you’ve got to play better, though.”

Next is a trip to hapless Rutgers, then a Senior Day tilt against Maryland at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 30.

Michigan out-gained the Spartans, 467-220.

In a chippy game, Michigan was penalized nine times for 91 yards and Michigan State was penalized seven times for 93 yards.

Michigan State held firm on run defense, containing the Wolverines to 83 yards rushing on 34 carries, but Michigan’s Shea Patterson carved up MSU’s failing pass defense for 384 yards, completing 24 of 33 passes.

“Defensively, we have to stay on our feet and play the bubble screens, the RPOs,” Dantonio said. “Too many third down opportunities where we have an opportunity to get off the field and we do not. Some credit to them, some discredit to us in terms of coverage played or whatever.”

"He was really good all day," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said of Patterson, "sharp in every way whether he was seeing the field, making the throws, picking up a third-and-20."

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke was 17 of 30 for 166 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Trailing 17-7, Lewerke had a forgettable initial series of the second half.

On the first play of the third quarter, Lewerke tried

to throw deep to freshman wide receiver Julian Barnett, and drew a roughing the passer penalty in the process.

Lewerke then underthrew a deep pass, and was intercepted on a badly-thrown ball two snaps later - both passes coming out of his hand with a strange flutter.

Michigan soon capitalized on a missed tackle by Noah Harvey on an 18-yard swing pass touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones, giving Michigan a 24-7 lead.

“Credit Michigan, they played extremely well on defense, and offense,” Dantonio said. “I talked about them having shock. We had to play and respond with that same type of shock and explosiveness.

“(We) hung in there initially. The third quarter hurt us with the first interception and then the blocked punt sort of turned it. We obviously had a very ugly fourth quarter.”

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell had nine catches for 150 yards.

“It was hard to tackle Ronnie Bell and Donovan Peoples-Jones," Harbaugh said. "Their run after the catch were really good.”

Michigan State took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter when Lewerke connected with fullback Max Rosenthal with a 1-yard play action pass.

One play earlier, Lewerke hooked up with Cody White for a 29-yard completion off a run pass option.

Cody White had six catches for 78 yards. But his dropped pass on third-and-seven at the Michigan 30-yard line midway through the second quarter with the game tied 7-7 was the type of opportunity the underdog Spartans could ill-afford to squander.

Michigan then went 98 yards on 14 plays to take a 14-7 lead on a 5-yard Patterson TD pass to tight end Nick Eubanks.

After Michigan State took a 7-0 lead, Michigan scored the next 24 points.

Hassan Haskins punched in a 1-yard run to tie the game at 7-7 with 14:29 left in the first half.

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin hit a 28-yard field goal with :15 seconds left in the second quarter to give Michigan a 17-7 lead at the half.

Michigan State showed life by cutting the lead to 24-10 with 13-play 58-yard field goal drive midway through the third quarter.

After holding Michigan to a field goal, and trailing 27-10, Michigan State planned to go for it on fourth-and-1 on the first play of the fourth quarter from its 45-yard line. But a false start by left tackle AJ Arcuri foiled that plan.

MSU’s ensuing punt was blocked and Michigan scored on its next play.

“They pressured the quarterback,” Dantonio said. “We were unable to run the ball effectively enough, at all. I thought we hung in there a little bit.”