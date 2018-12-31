SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Michigan State’s revised offense didn’t produce any better than on the scoreboard it did during the regular season, failing to reach double-digits for the third time in four games, and falling to Oregon, 7-6, in the Redbox Bowl.

Michigan State controlled most of the game, out-gained the Ducks by a wide margin, but was unable to create more than a one-score lead, and eventually saw its chances of ending the season with a satisfying victory fizzle.

“It’s a tough way to go out,” said Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio. “We played very well on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, we lacked explosive plays. We ran 26 more plays than they did and had 15 more minutes in possession time and you sort of scratch your head.”

The Spartans debuted a new approach on offense, with a no-huddle offense, mostly from the pistol formation, and outgained Oregon, 331-203. But problems in the red zone, and three crucial mistakes in scoring range, cost the Spartans. Michigan State finished a frustrating season at 7-6. Oregon improved to 9-4.

MSU’s last possession ended with sophomore wide receiver Cody White failing to haul-in a deep pass from Brian Lewerke at the Oregon 38-yard line with :40 seconds remaining on fourth-and-long. It was a catchable but difficult pass for White.

“I just dropped it,” White said. “It is what it is. I know I can make that play. I know I should have made that play. Going into next season, we are going to hold our hats on that and keep getting better.”

White had six catches for 64 yards on the day.

Lewerke was inconsistent, likely showing some rust after playing intermittently since suffering a shoulder injury during a victory at Penn State on Oct. 26. But his final throw of the season, to White, while side-stepping pressure, was probably his best throw of the day, into a difficult window, giving White a chance to make a tough grab and keep Michigan State’s chances alive.

“If Cody comes down with that catch, it’s a first down and we’re in field goal position again,” said Dantonio, whose team connected on two of four field goal attempts. “Even the last play of the game, it hangs on a thread. That’s the way these games go. You’re not going to win many games scoring six points.”