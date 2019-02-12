Tom Izzo’s decision to return to heavy, old-school practicing is agreeing with the resurgent Michigan State Spartans. No. 11-ranked Michigan State used lockdown defense in the second half, strong rebounding throughout the game and step-up moments from star players in beating Wisconsin, 67-59, Tuesday in Madison. Cassius Winston scored 23 points and shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range to lead the Spartans. Michigan State trailed 38-37 at halftime, but held the Badgers to 21 points in the second half, stuffed Wisconsin’s dangerous backcourt, and contained Ethan Happ (20 points on 10-of-20 shooting). “I think our team is starting to understand we’ll play like we practice,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “We have worked really hard in practice.” That’s the way Izzo has done it for years at Michigan State, but the 24th-year head coach admitted that he scaled back on practice intensity at times in January, concerned about the wear-down effect on a team with a diminishing bench. After listless losses to Indiana and Illinois, Izzo said he “threw caution to the wind” and opted for old school bumping and banging, and full-scale war drill repetitions to try to pump some Spartan toughness back into this team. It’s worked well for two games, including Saturday’s dominant victory over Minnesota, and this workmanlike victory against the Badgers. This marks MSU’s third road win against a Top 20 Big Ten opponent, joining the Spartans’ victories at Ohio State and Iowa. “We got back to out-rebounding a team by 10 or 11 (actually 12 at 40-28),” Izzo said. “Turnovers were still too many at 13 but we were better at that in the second half. “We did a lot of good things. I’m going to tell you now, that was a big win on the road. That was a big, big, big win.” Michigan State improved to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin fell to 17-8 and 9-5. Michigan State regained a piece of the Big Ten lead, as Michigan and Purdue lost on Tuesday. Purdue lost 70-56 at Maryland, and Michigan was upset at Penn State, 75-69. Michigan joins Michigan State with an 11-3 conference record. Purdue fell to 10-3 in the league. Maryland improved to 10-4.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED





Wisconsin led 43-37 early in the second half, but Aaron Henry’s five-foot driving shot in the lane cut it to 43-39 and started a game-changing, 12-0 run. Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins each hit 3-pointers during the run. Goins’ triple capped the run and gave Michigan State a 49-43 lead with 14:30 to go.

GOINS, INSPIRATIONAL

Goins played 35 inspirational minutes, with his elbow heavily protected by padding and bandages. He injured the elbow during Saturday’s game against Minnesota and was deemed questionable by Izzo on Monday. But Goins made key contributions, scoring 12 points, including 3-of-6 accuracy from 3-point range. He added a game-high nine rebounds. “The elbow wasn’t good,” Izzo said. “He hung in there and played pretty well. That was big for us.” Goins delivered a dagger of a 3-point shot with :32 seconds left that gave Michigan State a 62-56 lead. Aaron Henry assisted on the play.

YOU MIGHT NOT HAVE NOTICED …

Henry will be remembered for delivering three crucial field goals in the second half, but his assist on Goins’ dagger came off a mature, smart executive decision.

On Goins’ dagger 3-pointer, coaches were angry with Winston for failing to come back and get the ball for the final seconds of a shot clock situation. Izzo had reprimanded Winston with 4:24 left for not working harder to regain the ball from Goins in a late shot-clock situation, with Michigan State leading 57-56. On that play, with Winston watching and the clock winding down, Goins had to drive and try to create something. His driving lay-up attempt was blocked out of bounds, resulting in an in-bound play with :02 seconds left on the shot clock. Winston’s 3-pointer off the in-bound pass missed, and Izzo cranked into him for not operating the previous sequence more aggressively. Four minutes later, on the Goins dagger, Winston again was tardy in trying to reclaim the ball after MSU’s initial offensive set was stymied. Henry had the ball near the top of the key and looked to get it back to Winston. But Wisconsin’s Brad Davison denied the passing lane and Winston was unable to get it back. MSU’s assistant coaches threw a fit. Henry had to make a play. With the shot clock winding down, Henry executed a crossover dribble near the foul line, drew Goins’ defender, and kicked to Goins for the open 3-pointer. “We had a lot of guys that made a lot of plays,” Izzo said. “Kenny hit those big threes. Cash got us going early with those big threes. Kyle Ahrens was a little bit hurt and one we sat him for a little while he was too sore to go back in, so we’re still a MASH unit but we’re a pretty good MASH unit.” Henry’s biggest shot was a 15-footer off the dribble, again with the shot clock winding down, giving Michigan State a 59-56 lead with 2:30 left. That’s the type of shot Henry might have turned down or hesitated to attempt a week or two ago. But he was smooth and poised in this game, scoring eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, with five rebounds. Three defensive possessions later, Henry moved his feet versus Davison drive, and blocked Davison’s shot attempt near the rim. Goins rebounded. “Aaron Henry made a big shot late,” Izzo said. “On a night when Matt McQuaid wasn’t himself, we are getting different guys to step up.” McQuaid had three points on 1-of-6 shooting. He was 1-of-3 from 3-point range.

DEALING WITH HAPP