Back from the Brink: Luke Campbell's unlikely return serves as inspiration

The Luke Campbell File Size/Pos. 6-5, 290 Offensive Tackle Representing: Lewis Center, Ohio Olentangy High School Off The Field Kinesiology graduate Four-time Academic All-Big Ten

Luke Campbell, in 2019, during what turned out to be a trying junior season for the current sixth-year senior.

East Lansing, Mich. - With a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter, junior running back Kenneth Walker III scored on a 5-yard run against Northwestern on a 2nd-and-goal play on the left side of the field. That score helped mark the introduction of Walker III to the Big Ten and the nation. It also assisted in the reintroduction of a lineman who had become a forgotten young man in the Spartans offensive line rotation - Luke Campbell. On Walker’s third of his four scores, Campbell, along with redshirt senior tight end Tyler Hunt, were tabbed with preventing Northwestern’s defensive line from gaining penetration into the MSU’s backfield. Campbell drove his man into a scrum of Wildcat defenders that ended up bunched up in the middle of the interior line. That left Walker III one-on-one with a Northwestern safety that he beat to the end zone pylon, eventually giving MSU a 28-7 lead. Walker III was in the midst of a career day, while Campbell was in the process of resuming a career he almost walked away from two years earlier. Campbell was regarded as one of the top young players in the program in 2017. That year, he was earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a redshirt freshman. Injuries began short-circuiting his career in 2018. He missed the last four games of that season with an undisclosed injury. He started just five games in 2018 while coming off the bench in four. “2018 was a bad season for me,” Campbell said. “I had to self-reflect after that season. I had to find who I was. I had to get back to my faith because I lost it.” Why did 2018 turn bad for him? “Complacency,” he said. “Complacency crept in. I had a successful 2017 season, didn’t attack the off-season like I should have, didn’t attack the season like I should have. Then I lost the confidence that I had. I’m going to be honest. There were times in that season when I was like, ‘I don’t even know if i want to do this anymore.’ But my faith is what keeps me strong. “People are so quick for instant gratification, but God’s timing takes years sometimes. It may take your whole lifetime to get to the pinnacle, but I just trust in God’s timing.” He battled through doubt and pain to take the field again in 2019. But injuries caused him to miss the last three games of the season and what turned out to be the final three games of Mark Dantonio’s coaching career. “Low points? Yeah, there were a few of them,” Campbell said. “I’m not really supposed to talk about injuries or whatever but I had four surgeries. I’m not going to go into detail on any of them, but there were a lot of dark days. But I kept my faith.” He took a liking to Michigan State’s new head coach, Mel Tucker, and the new offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, and the new strength coaches. However, Campbell wasn’t physically able to demonstrate what he could do for the team. “No one saw what I could do,” he said. “Coach Kap saw my 2019 film, but since then, up until fall camp of this year, he didn’t know what I could do. Through spring ball or last season, I didn’t do any of it.” Last winter, MSU’s coaches purged several players from the program. Michigan State was in the midst of reshaping the roster. Scholarship players were asked to leave, and more than a dozen transfers came aboard. Campbell was invited to come back for a sixth year as a COVID super senior. “I guess they saw something in me,” Campbell said. Kapilovic had a lot of extra time to watch film last spring and summer during the lockdown. Along the way, he threw in some tape of the 2019 season, and earlier. He liked what he saw in Campbell, although no one was sure if that Campbell still existed. “You saw him do some really good things early in his career,” Kapilovic said. “I liked the way he played physical and he always had a little edge to him. We just haven’t had the opportunity to do anything with him since we’ve been here but I knew what he was capable of.” Campbell made a decision to stick with the team, stick with football and attempt another comeback. He had a lot of supporters, but it was easy to be skeptical. “If you would have asked me in June, there was just no way I thought he was going to make it this far,” Kapilovic said. “I knew he was going to try.”

'I STARTED TO SEE MY OLD SELF'

Luke Campbell, shown here at Michigan in November of 2019, which turned out to be the last time he set foot on the field for Michigan State until last Friday at Northwestern.

Luke Campbell is strong, quiet, respectful and respectable. The coaches could see that. If there was any chance he could make it back onto the practice field, they felt the team would benefit from his presence. Then in July, Campbell felt his horsepower coming back to life. “About two or three weeks into camp, I started to see my old self come out on the field, playing well, getting on dudes like I used to,” Campbell said. “That was the light for me. Once I saw that I could do it, then I know it’s there, so it’s just about continuing to be consistent with it.” He began getting second-string reps. He did well. He stayed healthy. He functioned in the scrimmages. He kept improving. “As camp went along, he got stronger and better, fighting through different things,” Kapilovic said. “He was able to come back from that and showed he was able to maintain that. He showed through camp and play that he was ready and he could help us.” Campbell earned a spot on the travel team, and was told to be ready in game one because Kapilovic wanted to use him in the first half against Northwestern. “The emotions hit me when I touched down on the flight and got on the bus for Northwestern, just looking out over Chicago, being with the team again,” he said. “I didn’t get to travel last year. That’s when it hit me. That’s when I felt blessed. It felt special.” Kapilovic inserted Campbell into the game with 11:10 left in the second quarter, in relief of A.J. Arcuri. Campbell played right tackle to begin Michigan State’s fifth drive of the game. On the next drive, he relieved Jarrett Horst at left tackle. Campbell’s pass protection looked good. His physicality in the run game was good. He filtered out a stunt and stoned it like a veteran. “Once I got back out there and got the rhythm, it really wasn’t any different,’’ Campbell said. “It was just about my technique and what I’m doing, as opposed to the dude across from me. Just being back out there, it just brought me back to feeling comfortable.” Campbell’s comeback made for an unexpected side story to scintillating 38-21 Michigan State victory on opening night. Campbell probably led the Big Ten in bear hugs received and pats on the back last weekend. “He’s a special young man,” Kapilovic said. “And oh man, he’s been through so much adversity. He’s given everything he has. So there’s a high respect factor. The guys really respect him. They know what he’s been through, they know the kind of player he was. So, it’s not just the o-line room, it’s the whole team. So just to see him have success on Friday night, that meant as much or more than really anything that happened.’’ Tasting the success of that Walker touchdown run was the reason that Campbell wanted to get back on the field. “A lot of it is pride,’’ Campbell said. “I didn’t want to go out on a losing season. I came in on a 3-9 season. I didn’t want to go out on a two-win season that I didn’t even play in. I wasn’t cool with that. “It was hard (getting back). It was a lot of tough days, a lot of dark days, a lot of tears, a lot of long nights but I took it one day at a time. “I live my life in 24-hour increments. I don’t think about yesterday, I don’t think about tomorrow. I (just) attack the day as it is. I’ve got a lot of good dudes around me here that have kept me up and I try and keep them up as well.’’

LEADING WITH LOVE

Campbell congratulates former quarterback Brian Lewerke after a Homecoming victory over Indiana in 2019 as the Spartans improved to 4-1.