EAST LANSING - This wasn’t the senior season Joe Bachie had in mind - as a team, or as a defense.

Michigan State sank to 4-4 after a sound 28-7 loss to Penn State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions weren’t outstanding on offense, posting 302 yards of total offense in a driving, cold rainstorm.

But Bachie feels the Spartans could have and should have held the visitors to much less.

“Four weeks in a row, we have not played good ball at all,” Bachie said. “Kind of embarrassing to put that stuff on display on film, because we know where we could be and where we can be and where we should be.

“Defensively, we have to figure it out this week.”

For the second time in two weeks, Michigan State will have a week off after a loss.

“I wish we were playing again next week to get this taste out of our mouth,” he said. “We are not used to this.

“There’s still a third of our season left. It starts with Illinois in two weeks.”

Bachie had six tackles for the Spartans.

Penn State rushed for 113 yards and 3.1 per carry. Not great numbers, but enough to complement an opportunistic passing attack (18 of 32 for 189 yards).

Michigan State held Penn State to 4-for-14 on third down. But two of those conversions came on Penn State’s second TD drive, each of which converted third-and-11.

On a day in which Penn State only needed two touchdowns to win, those conversions, and MSU’s small handful of defensive mistakes, were costly.

“You look at our defense the last two years and we were very good third-and-long,” Bachie said. “You have to get them off the field. Everything is in our favor right there, we just have to be on balance. The one time they ran the ball, we knew it was going to be a run. Maybe I should have made an adjustment out there on the field.”

They’re all searching for things they could have done better, or things they should have thought when the time came.

“The second (Penn State touchdown), the Y pop, we saw it 30 times on film,” Bachie said. “They run a simple inside zone wham. They ran it against Pitt. It was an interception but they got a P.I. and they got the ball back.

“They ran it against Iowa; it worked, they got it to the 2-yard line.

“But we’ve seen it. The guard pulls. We know exactly how to fit it up, we know exactly how to cover it. Execution is what it comes down to. Tyriq (Thompson) thought he had someone behind him that was going to help him.”

Thompson bit on the run fake and didn't reroute Freiermuth. When Freiermuth caught the pass at the 4-yard line, safety Xavier Henderson was the first to arrive. Rather than wrapping him low and giving Michigan State a chance for a goal-line stand, Henderson unsuccessfully went for a strip, like Michigan State did a few times at Ohio State.

And the first touchdown, a 16-yarder which was misplayed by senior cornerback Josh Butler?

“They lobbed the ball up in the corner; we have to make a play on the ball,” Bachie said. “It comes down to execution. That’s what we talked about in there (in the locker room after the game). We have to make plays. Players have to make plays on the ball.

“We didn’t execute defensively and when you do that, other teams make plays, especially with a team with that talent. With how good they’re playing, you can’t give them free plays.”

Penn State throttled things down a bit in the second half. The Nittany Lions’ only score came on a 6-yard drive, thanks to a fumbled punt.

“I thought we came out in the second half and fought,” Bachie said. “You saw Michigan last week fight back, and they had a chance to tie it up. We were kind of in the same boat, and we were fighting a little bit and kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”

They have four regular season games left. Aside from the trip to Michigan, the level of competition will ease up considerably. That could lead to three or four wins, but it won’t erase the realization that the Spartans couldn’t hang with Top 10 teams in 2019.

Now the Spartans hope to make a run at 8-4, or 9-4 with a postseason win, a type of finish that seems unlikely at this point, but a finish that would put the Spartans back in the Top 25 for the end of the season, but what that’s worth these days.