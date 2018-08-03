EAST LANSING – Joe Bachie has a full year as a starting middle linebacker to draw upon, and he is ready to put his knowledge to good use as the leader of the Michigan State defense in 2018.

“I’ve got a lot of experience in me, about 700 plays,” Bachie said. “When you get that under your belt, you see a lot of things. I am excited for this year.”

Bachie also has the benefit of an experienced and physically mature defensive line in front of him.

“I like working with my guys up front,” Bachie said. “Raequan (Williams) and Mike (Panasiuk). I feel comfortable with them.”