B1G Media Days: Thorne ready to rock with Reed one more time

Indianapolis - Payton Thorne has some goals in mind for the 2022 season. He didn’t make them public during Big Ten Media Days, Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium, but whatever his objectives are for the fall, he has a better chance of attaining them with his favorite target, Jayden Reed, back for his senior year.

“I haven’t written them on paper, yet, but I definitely have some mental goals,” said Thorne, who was one of three Spartans at the media event, along with Reed and senior safety Xavier Henderson. “Before camp starts, I’ll make sure they are in print. But the only thing I’m concerned with right now is winning games. The rest of it takes care of itself.”

Thorne and Reed are one of the top QB-WR tandems returning in the Big Ten for 2022. The former high school teammates at Naperville (Ill.) Central hooked up 59 times last year, with Reed averaging 17.4 yards per catch.

Reed amassed 1,026 yards receiving, ranking fifth in the Big Ten in that category, making him the No. 2 returning player in that category for 2022.

Reed and Thorne helped Michigan State rank No. 3 in the Big Ten in yards per pass attempt last year and 8.24.

In addition to putting up big numbers, Thorne and Reed added to their legend by coming up big in desperate moments. As Mel Tucker would say, they never flinched.

“There were multiple times last year when we had a play called, whether it was third or fourth down, and we had to have it," Thorne said. "And if I look out there and he’s got man coverage, I feel good about that matchup."

Three big plays against Michigan and one against Penn State come to mind.

During MSU’s 37-33 victory over Michigan on Oct. 30:

* On fourth-and-four with 5:10 remaining in the third quarter and Michigan State down 30-14, desperately needing to convert in order to have any chance to mount a comeback, Thorne feathered a touch pass to Reed on a slot fade for 33 yards to the 1-yard line.

* On third-and-10 in the fourth quarter, Thorne capitalized on a slick play call by Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. With Michigan rotating at the snap to a two-deep zone, Johnson’s new-wrinkle tunnel screen to Reed as the middle receiver out of a trips formation caught Michigan flat-footed.

Reed caughtt he ball at 3 yards and had room to work after the catch. He needed to fight hard at the end of the play for 10 yards and the line of gain. He got it.

* Moments later, after a Kenneth Walker III touchdown, Thorne found Reed for a 2-point conversion on a fade route to tie the game at 30-30.

“It all comes down to reading defense, but also you have to know your players, and he makes plays,” Thorne said. “He’s said before that the 50-50 balls to him aren’t 50-50 balls, and I’m believing that more and more, watching him this summer.”

Thorne, Reed and the rest of the Spartan pass catching personnel have been conducting optional workouts since spring practice ended.

Senior Tre Mosely, sophomore Keon Coleman, junior Montorie Foster, freshman Germie Bernard and sophomore Christian Fitzpatrick will be among the players looking to benefit from any extra attention that defenses put on Reed.

“We are fortunate as an offense because we had multiple weapons at the receiver position, and we’re going to again this year,” Thorne said. “So you can’t roll coverage to him. You can’t double-team him. When that happens, and they don’t double him, then you’re able to give him a chance to make a play.

“But if they do roll coverage to him, then it’s my job to not predetermine to throw it to him just because he is who he is. I have to make the decision as a quarterback to make the smart play and get us whatever we need to get. If we need five yards, get five yards.”

Sometimes that means heaving one of those 50-50 balls.

Like that time late in Michigan State’s 30-27 victory over Penn State on Nov. 27. Michigan State led 23-20 with 5:10 to play, facing fourth-and-15 at the PSU 20-yard line.

Michigan State had injuries at the place kicker position, and with two inches of snow on the ground, and more falling from the sky, a field goal attempt wasn’t in the offing.

So Michigan State chose to fling the ball into the snowy night air, with Thorne looking for Reed once again.

Reed ran a stutter-and-go route to the pylon. Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon gave Reed a conservative 5-yard cushion and didn’t bite on the stutter fake, respecting the Thorne-to-Reed potential over his head.

With Dixon in position to put a body on Reed at the goal line, Penn State had a good coverage plan, but one man wasn’t enough. Reed out-leaped Dixon for one of those 50-50 balls, caught the touchdown pass, and Michigan State went up 30-20.

Thorne marvels when he watches video of that memorable finale to the 2021 season. The whiteout conditions and the all-white Penn State jerseys made the Nittany Lion defenders difficult to see on a television screen.

“When you turn the film on, you’re looking hard, and you’re like, ‘Man, I can’t even see half these guys,’” Thorne said. “The film is funny to watch because in the first quarter there is not much snow and then in the fourth quarter, you can’t see anything but snow.”

Despite the white-on-white lack of contrast, Thorne said he didn’t have much trouble seeing the Penn State defensive players down at field level.

“It wasn’t really affecting me during the game,” he said. “I did a pretty good job of seeing them."

Thorne completed 19 of 30 passes for 268 yards, but he did have a slot out pass to the wide side of the field intercepted and returned for a touchdown early in the second half. But he snapped out of it and provided Michigan State with air balance in terrible conditions.

“The one thing I had an issue with was pre-game, we were throwing and the wind was blowing right in my face, with snow hitting me right in the eyes," Thorne said. "So for the first time all season, I said, ‘Can you guys put a visor on the helmet for me?’

"So they switched it up for me so credit to our equipment staff. They were money.”

It’s a team game, all the way down to the equipment truck.

And Thorne will need help from everybody, and another good year from himself, if he’s going to attain the yet-to-be written goals.

“Look at the team that won the National Championship, they had a ton of guys drafted,” Thorne said. “You look at the teams that win conference titles, they have guys that are successful. If you just win, good things are going to happen. So that’s where my focus is.”