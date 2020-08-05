SpartanMag - B1G commissioner cautious amid revised schedule rollout

The name of the Big Ten’s new scheduling model is Jenga 41, a nickname born of the document name on its Excel spreadsheet. The allusion to the popular game that involves stacking wooden blocks is a fitting one.

The Big Ten officials nicknamed it that because it was designed to have flexibility to move the season around, much like a malleable structure. The Big Ten is now scheduled to be the first major conference to kick off the 2020 football season, as the league’s opening schedule is slated for Sept. 5. But both Week 1 and Week 2 could be moved back to one of the two open dates on the schedule, and Week 3 and Week 4 could be folded into bye dates.

Overall, 41 of the 70 games in the league’s conference-only schedule can collapse into one of the two existing bye weeks. Hence the name, Jenga 41. But the reality as the Big Ten lurches forward through these uncertain times is that the season itself could collapse.

“Issuing a schedule does not guarantee competition this fall will occur in the Big Ten conference,” commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview. “We felt collectively that this was the next logical and methodical step forward in our process to be able to, at least, put some planning in place for our fall sports season.”

