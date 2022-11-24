Alabama had too much length and quickness on defense, and shot well enough from 3-point range, and around the rim, to beat No. 12 Michigan State, 81-70, in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational, late Thursday night in Portland, Ore.

Michigan State led by seven in the first half, but No. 18 Alabama (5-0) capitalized on a depleted Spartan roster which was without Malik Hall and Jaden Akins, out with foot injuries. Both players watched from the bench while wearing immobilizers.

Michigan State fell to 3-2 and will play again late Friday night/early Saturday morning, with tip-off scheduled for midnight Eastern time against Oregon. Oregon lost to UConn, 83-59, on Thursday.

Hall is expected to be out at least three weeks with his stress reaction injury, which flared up last Friday. Akins aggravated a stress reaction injury in the same game and is expected back within a week.

“It’s sad because I think everybody that was here would agree, if you had those two guys … but we don’t, and we just have to get more play out of key people,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “Disappointed that we didn’t win. Proud of my guys in how they hung in there, considering the situations we are in, but that situation is going to be that way for awhile so we have to find a way to get better.”

Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-9 freshman sensation who is projected to be among the first five players selected in next summer's NBA Draft, scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-19 sooting. Miller, who plays small forward, was 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

With Hall unavailable, 6-foot-4 Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard became the primary defender on Miller, and did well at times, but whenever Miller had a brief opening, he seemed to capitalize.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 21 points on 9-of-22 shooting. He was 0-for-3 from 3-point range.

“We did some things good," Izzo said. "You just can’t make plays like we made at the beginning of the game. We gave up a dunk because we loafed back.

“We competed for most of the game. The couple of times we didn’t, we got caught in a couple of screen-and-rolls and they got those dunks early and that hurt. But all in all we just didn’t do the things you have to do.”

Hoggard scored a career-high 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minutes. He was 6-of-14 from the field.





INSIDE THE BOX SCOREMichigan State shot 38.7 percent from the field and was 4-of-14 from 3-point range.

Alabama shot 44 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from 3-point range.

Alabama had four players in double figures.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser seemed to have trouble with Alabama's quickness and length. He was 1-of-6 from the field. He had five turnovers, and was bothered by a twisted ankle in the second half.

Sophomore Pierre Brooks scored five points in his first career start. He was 2-of-6 from the field and had a team-high nine rebounds. He struggled at times with on-ball defense and help defense.

Freshman center Jaxon Kohler gave Michigan State a lift in the first half and played his best game of the season, with good footwork and an improving comfort level with the quickness of the college level. He had six points on 3-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds.

Junior center Mady Sissoko battled foul trouble in the first half and finished with four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

"We did some really good things, considering Joey didn’t play very well and considering Mady didn’t play very well," Izzo said. "We got a lot out of our freshmen. We didn’t shoot very well from the line.

"And the halftime thing was a debacle. You can’t do that. No excuse for anybody on that. That just can’t happen."





'THE HALFTIME THING'

Miller had 17 points at halftime for the Tide, including a 3-pointer in transition from 30 feet at the intermission buzzer which gave Alabama a 42-37 lead. Miller had the transition opportunity after grabbing a defensive rebound off a missed Pierre Brooks 3-pointer with :05 seconds left.

Miller took four dribbles, slalomed past Hoggard, who gave a swipe attempt at Miller and then Hoggard and Brooks spectated as Miller went up with the deep 3.

Izzo was furious about MSU’s transition defense on that play.

“To do something like we did at the end is ridiculous,” Izzo said “We had one shot up (on our end) and that’s what it is."

Translation: After a time out, Izzo wanted Michigan State to finish the first half with a Spartan shot attempt, and no attempt for the opponent. But it didn't turn out that way.

"You can’t make those kind of mistakes," Izzo said. "Give them credit. Miller is a great player and made a big-time play.”

Miller’s 3-pointer capped a 9-2 run by Alabama in the last 1:41 of the first half.

“The little mistakes, like before halftime, was a big change," Izzo said. "Instead of going down 2 (at halftime), you go down 5 and it’s just unacceptable and inexcusable."





MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Alabama stretched its biggest lead of the night to 67-49 with 9:17 to play on a 3-pointer by Nimari Burnett.

But Michigan State cut it back down to 67-56 with 7:20 left on a Walker driving step-through while getting fouled. He made the free throw to finish an old fashioned 3-point play.

On Alabama's next possession, with Michigan State grasping to hope of a late surge, Michigan State's Tre Holloman was called for fouling Alabama guard Mark Sears on a 3-point attempt. Replays show Holloman got all ball on a block attempt. Instead, Sears hit all three free throws, extending the lead to 70-56.

“That one big 3 call that wasn’t a call really hurt us,” Izzo said.

"We will go back and watch a little film tonight. We will watch a short film so they will go to bed thinking about Oregon. And then we will get up on Friday and there will be a lot of walk-through stuff in the hotel. I have to save some bodies because we are just so short on bodies."

HOW IT WENT DOWN

* Michigan State did a decent job on the glass for most of the night against an Alabama team which came into the game with a plus-24 rebounding margin for the season, which ranks No. 1 in the country. But Alabama had four offensive rebounds on one trip, ending with a Miller tip-in, which gave the Tide a 74-63 lead with 3:21 remaining and put a serious dent in MSU’s hopes of a late-game rally.

Michigan State ended up out-rebounding Alabama, 42-40.

* For the first 30 minutes of the game, Alabama - with excellent length and athleticism - took away Michigan State’s shot windows on the deep perimeter.

Alabama’s close-out quickness on defense prevented the Spartans from making a 3-pointer until Holloman canned one from the left wing in transition to cut the lead to 57-49 with 13:41 to play. Michigan State was 0-for-9 from 3-point range prior to that one.

With Bama closing out effectively, Michigan State had some success with pull-up jumpers and occasional drives to the rim - often with Walker creating those shot opportunities, usually off of ball screen action. But in the first 10 minutes of the second half, Michigan State came up dry with those medium-range pull-ups and contested lay-up drives.

Michigan State began the second half 3-of-12 from the field. Walker was 1-of-6 during that stretch as Michigan State misfired on a series of contested lay-up attempts and runners.

Meanwhile, Alabama began heating up from 3-point range, taking a 60-49 lead on a 3-pointer by Jahvon Quinerly. And then Alabama opened up its biggest lead of the night to that point when a Hauser turnover in the backcourt resulted in a runout lay-up for Jaden Bradley and a 62-49 edge, causing Tom Izzo to call a time out with 11:50 remaining.





THE REST OF IT

* Michigan State took its biggest lead of the first half at 28-21 when Kohler hit a hook shot with 5:41 left.

* Sissoko committed his second foul with 8:06 left in the first half and Michigan State leading 21-15. He went to the bench and the Spartans were outscored 27-16 for the remainder of the half.

Sissoko wasn’t a big plus when he was in the game, but MSU’s strange lineups without Sissoko, Hall and Akins led to slippage and openings for the Crimson Tide in the last eight minutes of the first half.