At Maryland, Izzo eager to see bounce-back on the boards

East Lansing, Mich. - When Michigan State visits Maryland on Tuesday, Tom Izzo is expecting to see continued progress, and some old school development.

“I’m anxious to see if we have matured any,” Izzo said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “I want to see if we can come off a big win and get right back at it.”

Michigan State (16-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten) trounced Michigan, 83-67, on Saturday. The Spartans fell from No. 10 to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 after going 1-1 last week, including a 56-55 loss at Illinois.

Michigan State engineered an impressive bounce-back against the Wolverines. Michigan State’s superior speed and depth wore down a Michigan team that had won three straight games.

“Practice yesterday went pretty good,” Izzo said. “I thought the focus was good. It’s not that we did a lot physically; we did a lot mentally.”

Izzo said the Spartans worked Sunday on ball movement.

“Against Michigan, we moved the ball better. Got open shots,” Izzo said. “Keeping the ball moving is key.”

The Spartans will have a more physical practice on Monday prior to leaving for Tuesday’s game at Maryland. Izzo didn’t come out and say it, but i sounded like The War Drill would be part of practice plans on Tuesday.

“If there was a disappointment coming out of the Michigan game, not only did they get 16 offensive rebounds, but our lack of cutouts at a couple of positions was something that yesterday we worked on, and today we are really going to go after it because that was poor on our part,” Izzo said.

Izzo and his staff emphasized defensive rebounding after Northwestern secured 17 offensive boards against the Spartans in a 64-62 upset of Michigan State on Jan. 15.

Michigan State bounced back with a dominating 39-20 edge on the glass in an 86-74 victory at Wisconsin on Jan. 21.

Michigan State has traditionally been a rebounding powerhouse under Izzo, but the Spartans’ poor defensive board work against Northwestern and the relapse against Michigan has been an eye-opener.

Izzo said on Monday that the changing nature of the sport with more 3-point shot attempts has altered defensive rebounding schematics, something the Spartans are still trying to adapt to and something that has had an impact on MSU’s approach.

“I don’t think we did a good job as a staff, as me, of realizing it,” Izzo said.

Izzo said he and his staff have put a new dotted line inside the free throw line for practices to indicate different areas that players need to be for long rebounds.

“Our cutouts against Northwestern were really good, and they still got 17 offensive rebounds,” Izzo said. “In this new era, you are getting some teams that are shooting 25 three-pointers. If they are clanging them, the ball doesn’t just stay around the rim.”

What adjustments is Michigan State making?

“Now, we have to keep our point guard in (for defensive rebounding),” Izzo said. “He used to go out and get that outlet.”

Keeping the point guard in for defensive rebounds also slows down Michigan State’s transition game a bit.

Michigan did damage on the offensive glass without the help of long rebounds. Freshman power forward Moussa Diabate collected six offensive boards for Michigan. Diabate did a good job of making first contact and getting his butt lower and into MSU rebounders and winning position. He did it against Marcus Bingham, Joey Hauser and Malik Hall. He outworked them. That’s not going to fly in East Lansing.

“We are trying to address that now,” Izzo said. “The last game, there were not as many long threes as much as it was poor cutouts inside.”