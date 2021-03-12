SpartanMag - Ashton Lepo realizes a dream with Michigan State commitment

“Over my recruitment process it has been crazy to talk to all these coaches and the love that they have shown me,” Lepo said. “Michigan State, I have always grown up being a fan and that was a big part of it for me. I could always see myself playing for the Spartans, and when I got that offer it was real to me that my dreams were coming true.”

The recruitment of offensive tackle Ashton Lepo has been building momentum since the start of the new year, but the West Michigan native saw no need to continue. He received his dream offer from Michigan State last month, and announced his commitment to the Spartans Friday.

Earlier this week, Lepo reduced his list of 12 scholarship offers to a final four of Baylor, Cincinnati, Indiana and Michigan State, but this commitment was put in motion when the Spartans offered on Feb. 3.

“I didn’t really comprehend it until the next day,” Lepo said. “I always grew up with that goal in my mind that I was going to get there. Finally getting there was surreal; I’ve never felt anything like it. When you realize your dreams came true and you made it there, it was pretty crazy for me.”

Mark Dantonio was the Michigan State head coach as far back as Lepo can remember, until Mel Tucker took over the program one year ago. The in-state lineman has gotten to know Tucker and his staff during this recruiting process, and is excited about the future they are building in East Lansing.

“After I started talking to coach Kap (Chris Kapilovic) and coach Tucker, those were guys I really, really liked and I feel like I could play for them,” Lepo said. “I was watching their games this year and I really think there’s a bright future ahead. Michigan State is going to be on the rise and I am really looking forward to being a part of it and working toward that national championship.”

Lepo was a first-year starter on the offensive line for Grand Haven this past season. Michigan State has been detailed in their plan on how they will develop and use him.

“The right tackle position is what they are looking at for me,” Lepo said. “I am 6-7 and the bend I have fits perfectly into what they are looking for at the offensive tackle positions. I am easily able to put on weight. During football season I was 230-240. I am 270 now, and once I get there they are going to really put on some weight for me.”

Lepo is the fourth overall commitment for Michigan State in the 2022 class and the second from the state of Michigan, joining Roseville wide receiver Tyrell Henry.