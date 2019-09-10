Armed with confidence, offense seeking consistency
One win away from breaking Duffy Daugherty’s Michigan Sate record for career victories as head coach, Mark Dantonio is focused less on personal milestones than getting his team ready to play a nati...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news