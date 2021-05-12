SpartanMag - Arizona TE schedules official visit with Michigan State

Michigan State has locked in an official visit with class of 2022 Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton High School tight end Michael Masunas for the second weekend in June.

Michigan State quickly emerged as a top candidate for the tight end soon after the Spartans offered him on April 27. Arizona, San Diego State, Air Force and UNLV were among the schools recruiting him the hardest at the time, but the Spartan offer resonated immediately. Subsequently, Michigan State has become the first school to schedule an official visit with the Arizona native.

“I haven’t scheduled other official visits yet, but plan to in the near future,” Masunas said.

Following MSU’s offer in April, Spartans tight ends coach Ted Gilmore has remained in contact with Masunas.

In addition to Michigan State, the 6-foot-5 240-pound prospect holds 10 more offers.

Masunas has seen a surge in his recruitment since March with nearly half of his offers coming in the last two months.

“I have been training in the off-season with weights and speed training,” Masunas said. “I am looking forward to a strong senior season.”

Masunas is teammates with Rivals.com four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol, who is currently committed to Florida State. Despte his commitment to the Seminoles, Marchiol recently lined up an official visit to Michigan State in June. The two will not be visiting on the same weekend, however.

Michigan State’s new staff has made inroads into Arizona, landing long snapper signee Hank Pepper out of Chandler (Ariz.) High School and a verbal commit from Surprise (Ariz.) Desert Edge offensive lineman Gavin Broscious.

Hamilton High School head coach Mike Zdebski comes from the Michigan high school coaching ranks where he began his career in Garden City Public Schools before stops at Berkley High School and Walled Lake Western.

Zdebski led Walled Lake Western to a Division 1 State Championship in 1999 and a Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2016 before venturing out West to Arizona.

Michigan State also recently finalized another official visit with a class of 2022 tight end. Milton (Ga.) High School prospect Jack Nickel is set to visit the first weekend of June.

The third tight end scheduled for an official visit, Owen Anderson of Princeton (NJ) The Hun School, is unsure whether he will go ahead with the scheduled visit. Anderson committed to Illinois at the end of April with Michigan State likely finishing second in his recruitment efforts.

The Spartans head into fall with senior Tyler Hunt, a former walk-on punter, expected to lead the the depth chart at that position, followed by junior Trenton Gillison, a former four-star recruit.

Michigan State also added Maliq Carr from the transfer portal and Kameron Allen as a mid-year enrollee, both will look to figure into the mix this upcoming season but lack classic tight end muscle mass at this point.

Redshirt junior Parks Gissinger and junior Adam Berghorst will also look to compete for playing time at tight end next season. Gissinger had a decent spring after not seeing playing time last fall. Berghorst missed spring practice in order to play baseball at Michigan State.

The Michigan State tight end situation is wide open for a newcomer to make an immediate impact this year and next year. Michigan State tight end recruiting has been spotty, at best, in recent years. Michigan State needs to reverse that trend in order for offensive coordinator Jay Johnson to begin making greater use of the tight end position, which he says needs to be the MVP of the offense.