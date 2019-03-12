Are you ready for some (spring) football? MSU kicks off today
EAST LANSING - Spring football practice begins today for Michigan State, with Mark Dantonio entering his 13th season and the Spartans looking to improve on a frustrating 7-6 season.
The Spartans return a lot of talent from one of the top defenses in the country, but will look to get vast improvement on the other side of the ball, with a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Dantonio will meet with media at 2 p.m. today (Tuesday). Some players will also be available to media for interviews.
Among the storylines for the outset of spring practice:
* Senior Brian Lewerke will look to strengthen his standing as the starting quarterback, after an injury-plagued junior season.
