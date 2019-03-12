Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 03:42:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Are you ready for some (spring) football? MSU kicks off today

Ciqz0tqemu2wie0raiyp
Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag.com
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

EAST LANSING - Spring football practice begins today for Michigan State, with Mark Dantonio entering his 13th season and the Spartans looking to improve on a frustrating 7-6 season.

The Spartans return a lot of talent from one of the top defenses in the country, but will look to get vast improvement on the other side of the ball, with a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Dantonio will meet with media at 2 p.m. today (Tuesday). Some players will also be available to media for interviews.

Among the storylines for the outset of spring practice:

* Senior Brian Lewerke will look to strengthen his standing as the starting quarterback, after an injury-plagued junior season.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}