As the "Spring Showcase" event on April 20 nears, Michigan State remains the only program in the Big Ten without a commitment in its 2025 recruiting cycle. That being said, the Spartans are making strong progress with multiple 2025 prospects and their first commitments may not be too far away.

Below, Spartans Illustrated takes a look at a handful of prospects that Michigan State appears to be trending in the right direction for as the recruiting calendar begins to truly heat up.

