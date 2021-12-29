Angry Izzo eager for tougher practices after messy victory over High Point

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State overcame the loss of two starters due to Covid and a major upset scare, tied 56-56 with less than 10 minutes remaining, on Wednesday before eventually pulling away to defeat the High Point Panthers 81-68 at Breslin Center.

Senior forward Gabe Brown hit three consecutive 3-point baskets in a three-minute span late in the second half to create separation from a High Point team that hung around all night.

Brown finished with a team- and career-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals for No. 10-ranked Michigan State.

The other major contribution for the Spartans came from senior forward Joey Hauser, whose well-documented struggles to start the season were put to rest for at least one game with a 17-point 11-rebound double-double performance that included three assists on 5-of-8 shooting (3-of-5 from 3).

MSU starters Max Christie and Marcus Bingham did not play due to Covid, shorting MSU about 50 minutes of playing time and more than 20 points a game of offense.

“We missed him today,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said of Christie. “And we did miss good old Marky [Bingham]. He’s that shot blocker, that rim protector.”

Hauser helped pick up some slack.

“Joey Hauser played his best game as a Spartan,” Izzo said. “I told him this is the best game at Michigan State or Marquette because he not only scored it efficiently, he not only rebounded efficiently, but maybe most importantly he defended pretty well. And that was a big deal for us. When he was on his guy, it was only one time that he scored. And that was [Zack] Austin, and Austin's a good player.”

But Izzo didn’t have many other compliments.

Izzo hasn’t publicly ripped into his team yet this season, because he hasn’t needed to. But he’s usually good for one or two post-game reckonings every December. Michigan State, which had been playing better than preseason expectations all season, was due for a bobble. Izzo kind of had a feeling it was coming, and he was ready with a critical tongue.

“I’m totally disappointed with our effort,” Izzo said. “That doesn't happen very often for me. We're a Top 10 team? We weren't even a top 50 team tonight.

“We just didn't play with any zip. The only reason we did at the end is our crowd was unbelievable. And for all the little kids out there, that Santa brought them tickets to the game, I appreciate it.

“I want to make sure we take nothing away from Tubby [Smith]. I got out-coached, we got outplayed.”

Then Izzo quotes one of the best tail-chewers in sports.

“I heard my good friend Nick Saban say it again: ‘Usually you guys are the cause of rat poison'. But I think it was [seeing] families and girlfriends, everybody went home and hugged and kissed everybody.

“With two minutes left going in the game they were shooting 58 percent from the three. Oakland shot in the high 30s. I think we forgot where we came from. We lost the edge a little bit. And instead of blaming a player, which I do give some of the blame, I'm going to blame me, because when I came back I worried about what we were doing. [We were] worried about COVID, worried about players, worried about this, worried about that. And so we didn't practice as well. We haven't practiced as well since Dec. 11.

“We gave them a lot of time off for finals because we had some guys that had tough finals. And then after finals, we had a couple days and then we go to Oakland, and then we give them another four days, five days off. And we come back and we got some guys with COVID, we got some guys [sick] and so I'm leery of pushing them. And if there's one thing I learned, I said to my staff with three minutes left to go in the game when we started picking up our defense: Practice is important. Remember that it's important, and we played like we practiced, and it's not all their fault. I'm going to take a lot of the blame for that.

“We're going to start practicing again tomorrow. And we'll hopefully have most of our bodies back tomorrow.”

Freshman guard Jaden Akins and junior big man Julius Marble got their first starts of the season and some extended minutes on the floor.

Akins hit just one 3-point basket for the night with three rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes while Marble had a productive 10 points, five rebounds, and one block in 24 minutes of play.

“I thought the other guy that played pretty well was Julius (Marble), considering it was his first start,” Izzo said.

Other contributions for the Spartans were made by:

A.J. Hoggard - 10 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal (24:49 minutes).

Malik Hall - 13 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds.

Tyson Walker - 4 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds (29:05 minutes).

Mady Sissoko - 3 rebounds.

MSU shot a blazing 64 percent (16-of-25) from the field and 66.7 percent (8-of-12) from the 3-point line in the second half after a sluggish start in which MSU missed its first seven shots of the game.

MSU’s struggled to hit just 35.5 percent (12-of-34) of its shots overall in the first half and were ice cold from deep, shooting 33.3 percent (8-of-12) from 3.

The Spartans had their best game of the season in the turnover department, giving up just eight for the game. MSU dominated the glass, 38-25, in rebounding which led to a 10-3 advantage in second-chance points and they continued to push the tempo outscoring the Panthers 17-6 in fast break points.

Michigan State returns to action and its Big Ten schedule at Northwestern (8-2 and 1-0 in the conference) at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed in [myself] for letting that [game] slide,” Izzo said. “Don't put us on any Top 10 list because we have a long way to go. And if we're going to read our press clippings, or read Mommy and Daddy's pats on the back, we're in trouble.”