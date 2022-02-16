ANALYSIS: Where it's going wrong for Michigan State and what's next

Some macro and micro takeaways from Michigan State's loss at Penn State on Tuesday night, what went wrong, why does it keep going wrong, and can it get fixed: Three opening points: 1. Michigan State is going to have trouble beating good teams when shooting 31 percent from 3-point range. Michigan State isn’t tough enough, isn’t physically imposing enough to make up for a cool shooting night. Michigan State is losing physical battles for rebounds and loose balls. Michigan State isn’t out-rebounding anyone anymore. So if perimeter shooting is failing, the rest of it isn’t traveling. 2. The starting backcourt was 6-of-23 from the field. That’s Gabe Brown, Max Christie, AJ Hoggard. If Michigan State isn’t winning the rebounding battle and isn’t getting much in transition and team defense is anything less than excellent, then the math is going to have a hard time adding up positively. 3. Key Moment In The Game: Michigan State plays good ball screen defense with Julius Marble out on top, doing it well. PSU misses a shot, Michigan State rebounds and has a three-on-two in transition. PSU does a decent job getting back to the nail on defense, but Christie misses a wide open 3-pointer from the top of the key. Michigan State gets the offensive rebound and Brown misses an open 14-footer from near the elbow. Malik Hall gets the offensive rebound, gets fouled, misses the front end of a one-and-one. Michigan State led 47-44 at the time with 7:11 left. Make any of those three unguarded shots and MSU’s task for the final seven minutes would have been a tad easier, and the psychological and momentum boost that Penn State was getting would have been reversed. I’m not saying Michigan State would have won if that series had gone differently, but that sequence was a microcosm of MSU’s inability to finish this game, and an example of the inconsistency that has plagued the Spartans for weeks. 30 seconds later, on MSU’s next defensive possession, Hoggard went down with the ankle sprain.

HOW MSU LED BY 14

Michigan State opened the second half with a 19-5 run. What went right? The Spartans made shots. + Joey Hauser and Gabe Brown each hit a 3 pointer early in the second half and Michigan State open the second half with 8-0 run to go up 32 24. Make shots. + Michigan State led 38-27 on Marble’s face up jumper with 15:30 left. Began the second half on a 14-3 run. Make shots. + Michigan State led 41-29 on a Hauser 3-pointer off a roll-and-replace with 13:50 left. Began the second half on a 17-5 run. Make shots. + Michigan State led 43-29 on a Marble lefty hook with 13:18 to go. Began second half on a 19-5 run. Make shots. * At this point Christie was 3-of-6 from the floor, with all three of his field goals coming off of in-bound plays. Tom Izzo said they wanted to help Christie and Brown get more shots. They obviously went to work on some SLOBs and BLOBs and freed him up for three open jumpers (one of which, Christie had to work a little bit off the dribble). But still, credit to the gameplan for finding those three jumpers, but the other side of this point is that Christie is still having trouble scoring in base halfcourt situations. Michigan State led 34-27 with 16:16 to play off a Christie baseline jumper off a baseline in-bound play. Christie was just 1-of-5 the rest of the game.

WHERE IT TURNED

After Michigan State built its 14-point lead, Penn State answered with an 8-0 run. When looking back at that run, the Spartans just plain played at less than 100 percent focus for that little stretch. That type of slippage has become the norm for this team, and it MUST be irradicated if the Spartans want to gain momentum toward March and win a game or two in the NCAA Tournament. Penn State’s three field goals during the 8-0 run: 1. Penn State’s Sam Sessoms hit a 3-pointer. Tyson Walker went under a ball screen. It looked like he and Marble were on the same page with that plan (to send Walker under the screen, which is usually what you want to do to stop a penetrator rather than a shooter. But Sessoms is a 41-percent 3-point shooter, so that doesn’t really agree with the way Michigan State defended that ball screen. But again, it looked like Marble and Walker were on the same page with this one, although it ended up with a Sessoms 3.) At the next stoppage, it appeared that Izzo yelled out to Walker “no more!” So I’m not sure if there was a miscommunication on how to guard Sessoms on the occasion. That was my initial thought, but Michigan State went under a screen when chasing Sessoms later in the game, and did so successfully, so I’m still not sure. But Sessoms moved well in using the screen, and made the shot. Credit to him. 2. Next Possession: Sessoms drove for an easy lay-up around Hauser to cut it to 43-34. For some reason, Hauser covered Sessoms on that play. Penn State plays a small lineup with 6-foot-6 Lundy at the four. Hauser guarded Lundy most of the time. How and why Hauser ended up on Sessoms for that play, I don’t know. Sessoms is 6-foot-0. This wasn’t the case of Hauser ending up on him due to a switch. This was Sessoms bringing the ball up as a point guard, getting picked up at the top of the key by Hauser, and everyone else for Penn State clearing out, and Sessoms going by him like me trying to guard Kalin Lucas. Hauser had just missed a turn-around jumper on offense. Maybe he lost focus after missing that shot. When he began to pick up Sessoms, he looked around for a split second like he knew he was wrong, and/or he was wondering where was Tyson Walker (Sesssom’s primary defender). Hauser decided to pick up Sessoms because, when it doubt, stop the ball. Sessoms pounced on the opportunity and beat Hauser off the dribble for a lay-up. Hauser said an expletive to himself as he in-bounded the ball after the made basket. He knew that he/MSU had messed up and they were going to hear about it. Elsewhere on the court at that time, Gabe Brown was guarding Lundy. Jaden Akins was guarding 6-foot-4 Myles Dread. And Tyson Walker was guarding 6-foot-4 Pickett for some reason. That can’t be the way the coaches drew it up. That’s what I mean by lack of focus. That's slippage. Whether you're up by 10 or down by 10, Izzo rails against slippage. But this team has repeate slippage. 3. Next Possession: Dread hit a wide-open 3-pointer in transition to cut the lead to 43-37 with 11:47 left. What happened? Gabe Brown had missed a 3-pointer, and followed his own shot, trying to get an offensive rebound. This is the negative side of the sword when you follow your own shot in a four-to-the-boards mentality and you don’t get the offensive rebound. Michigan State wasn’t exactly sending four-to-the-boards on this play; if they had truly sent four to the boards, maybe PSU wouldn’t have gotten the rebound and the runout. Anyway, Brown and Marble failed to get the rebound. (Harrar won first contact vs Marble as usual. Marble gave good effort on this play, but Harrar’s first contact and late surge to the loose ball won the rebound for Harrar and PSU). Penn State owned that loose ball rebound and suddenly it was a 4-on-3 break for Penn State going the other way. Michigan State left Dread wide open in the corner when scrambling to stop the middle break first. So in that 8-0 run, you had a potential ball screen fail against a 41-percent shooter, a matchup fail, and a loose ball fail. The 14-point lead is cut to 6, and momentum has swung.

THE LAST 5:31

People are wondering what went wrong offensively in the late minutes, how and why Michigan State went cold. Let’s take a closer look: * Hall missed a tough turn-around jumper off the side of the backboard (with Michigan State leading 50-46). - On the next defensive possession, this is where MSU’s ball screen defense began flickering again. It was a little shaky in the first half in allowing some open 3-pointers. Then ball screen defense improved, with Bingham and Marble both having good moments. But, like most things this season, ball screen defense didn’t remain consistently solvent. On this play, PSU set a ball screen for the guy Christie was guarding. In other words, they went with a three/five ball screen. They put Christie in a ball screen. They hadn’t been doing a lot of that. Marble stayed with the guard coming off the ball screen, and stayed with him, and stayed with him while Christie tried to recover. Not necessarily Marble’s error. But he stayed with him during the drive. Hall “tagged” Harrar as the roll man (meaning he covered Harrar while Marble was helping Christie). At some point, Marble is supposed to come back to Harrar and Hall is supposed to recover out to Lundy. But Hall left Harrar (presumably thinking that Marble had finished helping Christie and was now back recovering to the center). This is ball screen choreography. This is ball screen defense, ball screen coverage. Sometimes it’s visual communication, sometimes it’s unspoken/unseen communication. But the choreography needs to be air-tight. When it’s air-tight for 40 minutes, that’s when you hear me say that the team is playing Final Four defense. This is an example of one-and-done defense. Harrar rolled toward the rim and through the course of this elongated play, he eventually was left unguarded at the rim for a dunk which cut it to 50-48 with 5:09 left.

+ Next possession: Tyson Walker hits a nice jumper from 15 feet. Very good ball movement by Michigan State. Some of the best of the night. Walker’s defender overplays what he thinks will be a side ball screen. Walker takes it the other way and creates an open 15-footer for himself. (52-48). Then on defense, ball screen coverage failed again. They put Christie in a three-five ball screen again. Marble stays with Christie’s guy too long, loses site of Harrar on the roll. Harrar receives a lay-up while Marble fouls him. (52-50 with 4:23 left). The tag was in place initially. Michigan State just needs to figure out how long Marble is supposed to stay with that guy, and/or Michigan State needs to figure out how hard Christie needs to scramble to secure his guy so Marble can get back to his guy. Traditionally, Michigan State and Izzo are very, very good at getting this stuff ironed out. They will work on it. But Izzo needs to see that these guys can demonstrate that they get it and that they have the iron will to get it done. “We just have guys that don’t understand what it takes because they are in different roles,” Izzo said. “I was disappointed in a few players that I’ll keep to myself. But when you get punked and pushed around, I just felt like in general they got the loose balls and we didn’t. “Yeah, I’m frustrated. I am. I’ve been emphasizing, I’m a little disappointed in some guys not adhering to the emphasized statement.” ** + Walker delivers another fine play. After a high handoff, he snakes into the lane for a 3-foot jumper (54-50 with 3:55 left). ** (Penn State misses a 3-pointer). Here, Walker begins to fail as a distributor. Up 4 with 3:24 to go. You need your quarterback to quarterback. Michigan State runs a wedge four to the corner play that they have sprung occasionally this season for open 3-pointers in the right corner for the four man, Hauser or Hall. It looked like Penn State had it scouted. And Walker is beginning to get a reputation for telegraphing passes. On the wedge screen, Hall sets a downscreen for the ball screener (Marble). That’s wedge action. After setting the downscreen, Hall pops out to the right corner. I won’t go into the hows and whys wedge screens are a good first step for a ball screen play, but the bottom line is that Walker gets a ball screen from Marble, and drives the lane. Hall in the corner is a primary option, along with Marble as a roll man or Walker creating a shot for himself. Walker looks to pass to Hall in the corner. Penn State’s Lundy reads the play all the way and intercepts the pass intended for Hall in the corner. This is where a point guard has to have some slickness and pizzaz to his game to command attention one way, and deliver it the other way. Hoggard has started to develop and demonstrate that trait in recent weeks, sometimes at a high level. But Hoggard was out at this point with the ankle injury. That being said, Walker had just delivered a couple of excellent field goals for himself. But as a distributor, there is slippage. So Michigan State is getting into a situation where they would love to be able to morph the QB skills and size-defense of Hoggard, with the shot-making ability and steals/deflection defense of Walker. Put all of that together, and you have an All-Big Ten point guard, a championship point guard. But right now, each of them has shortcomings. In this case, for this play, Michigan State would have rather had Hoggard's quarterback skills on the court. But earlier, when Walker hit shot short jumpers, they were happy Walker was out there. ** On defense, Lundy hit a 3-pointer. He made a great fake of a backdoor cut. Christie bit on it. Lundy had great timing in popping out for an open 3-pointer. Christie got caught behind the screen. That’s a good player (Lundy) making a good play, and his teammates being ready to deliver. This is how and why Penn State has played close games against respectable teams in the past two weeks (losing in OT to Iowa, by 2 at Wisconsin, and by 2 to Michigan). Penn State isn’t bad. And if you’re bad for a little stretch, they’ll beat you. ** Michigan State calls time out and tries to run a 1-4 set, initiating the offense through Hall at the elbow/high post. But Penn State sees it. Walker telegraphs it. The play gets delayed. And by the time Hall gets the ball, he’s been pushed 3 feet beyond the elbow. The timing and angles of this old and highly successful Jud play were thrown off, so the primary options didn't work. On the secondary part of the play, Michigan State has Gabe Brown running the baseline, coming off a stagger screen for what they hope is a catch-and-shoot at the right wing off a curl. But as soon as the primary part of the play fails, Walker starts looking at Brown as he runs the baseline. The play is being telegraphed. We’re still spoiled by the Winston and Cleaves examples, but the great ones would do some things to create worry from the defensive player, get him leaning one way, but have great timing in delivering the pass to Brown. The screens for Brown weren’t bad. But Penn State's defense read the play, affected the pass window, and Walker’s pass ended up being defended, and off-target. Brown fumbled the poor pass, and had no chance for a catch-and-shoot. Brown retrieved the fumbled ball and passed it back to Walker. By this time there is :02 left on the shot clock. Walker gets a good screen from Marble and manages to get a decent shot attempt, but misses. ** At the other end, Walker plays great defense on Sessoms. He is on Sessoms’ tail through screen actions, gets into his chest on a shot and Sessoms misses a 15-footer. However, Marble - who played a very good game in so many ways - fall asleep for an instant. That’s all it takes. I’ve called them “one-second vacations.” Great ones have been guilty of it. Alan Anderson had a terrible time committing one-second vacations in hurtful losses. Marble took a one-second vacation as Sessoms got into his shot. Harrar didn't take a vacation. He got low, MAKES FIRST CONTACT into Marble’s hip, and that’s all it takes for Harrar to win rebounding position. Sessoms misses. Harrar gets the offensive rebound, hits the put-back, Marble fouls him. Harrar missed the free throw but PSU takes a 55-54 lead with 1:34 left. ** At this point, Michigan State has two time outs left. Izzo elects to let the offense play out. He probably regrets that today. Michigan State was frazzled, the crowd was into it, Penn State was fired up. Sometimes, Izzo likes to throw his team into the deep water, take a seat and see if they can handle it. He has done that in the past with Chris Hill and Cassius Winston, Kalin Lucas and others. Sometimes they grow. Sometimes Izzo learns which guys don’t have it. Izzo didn’t take a seat in this instance, but he let it play out. The result was a shot clock violation. Michigan State ran a guards-through play with Christie and Brown popping out on either wing off of downscreens. From there, Izzo wanted a rescreen play. It was a handoff/rescreen. Off of the rescreen, Brown was the primary option popping out on the right wing. Brown had an opening for a long 3-pointer but he passed it up to Hall in the right corner. Hall could have attempted a contested 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down. But he elected to feed Marble in the post. Marble made the shot but the shot clock expired. “Shouldn’t have given it up,” Izzo said of the decision not to shoot. Not sure if he was talking about Brown, Hall or even Walker off of the initial rescreen action. This was the first time we've seen Brown shy away from a shot trigger. Hall isn't shy about launching, either. He was just 1-of-4 on this night. "It just wasn't Malik's night," Izzo said. *** At the other end, Harrar missed as the roll man on a screen-and-roll, but beat Marble to get his own rebound, hit the put-back while fouled, made the free throw, and it was 58-54 with :35 seconds left. Game over. “Julius Marble played pretty well until the very end and then maybe got tired and just did not do the job on second shots,” Izzo said. Where was Bingham? Bingham was yanked from the game with 8:25 left when he allowed Jelanni White to easily bump him out of the way for a put-back which cut MSU’s lead to 45-44.

