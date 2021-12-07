Analysis: Tillman leaving, Tucker has a staff vacancy; Good for MSU?

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State will be making at least one change on a defensive staff that had it struggles during an otherwise sparkling 10-2 football season.

Travares Tillman, who coached cornerbacks for Michigan State this season, has accepted a job to coach defensive backs at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech made the announcement official shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Tillman was a defensive back at Georgia Tech from 1996-99. He played seven seasons in the NFL.

However, Michigan State’s pass defense experienced extreme issues this season, especially with assignments and communication in the last one-third of the season. Michigan State finished the year ranking dead last in the nation in pass yardage allowed, while the Spartans ranked a more palatable No. 58 in the nation in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.29) and No. 11 in the Big Ten in that statistic.