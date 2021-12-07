Analysis: Tillman leaving, Tucker has a staff vacancy; Good for MSU?
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State will be making at least one change on a defensive staff that had it struggles during an otherwise sparkling 10-2 football season.
Travares Tillman, who coached cornerbacks for Michigan State this season, has accepted a job to coach defensive backs at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech made the announcement official shortly after noon on Tuesday.
Tillman was a defensive back at Georgia Tech from 1996-99. He played seven seasons in the NFL.
However, Michigan State’s pass defense experienced extreme issues this season, especially with assignments and communication in the last one-third of the season. Michigan State finished the year ranking dead last in the nation in pass yardage allowed, while the Spartans ranked a more palatable No. 58 in the nation in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.29) and No. 11 in the Big Ten in that statistic.
WHAT IT MEANS
Comp's Take: It’s simple. Head coach Mel Tucker is not messing around. He said when he was hired that assistant coaches would be held accountable in every facet of the job. Although there are no official statements that Tucker encouraged Tillman to find another job, sources indicate that this was at least a mutual parting of ways.
