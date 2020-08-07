SpartanMag - Analysis: Reid's opt-out and its impact

Analysis: Reid's opt-out and its impact
EAST LANSING - The first day of fall camp began on Friday at Michigan State without the Spartans’ active leader in career starts.
Senior right tackle Jordan Reid announced via Twitter that he is opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
Reid is the second Spartan to opt out of the 2020 season, joining fellow senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk. Panasiuk announced his decision on Wednesday.
Reid and Panasiuk have expressed plans of preserving senior status and returning for the 2021 season.
Reid, a communications major from Detroit, has 27 career starts at right tackle and a string of 26 straight starts.
Reid was last year’s winner of the Michigan State Up Front Award, presented annually at the team banquet to the team’s most outstanding lineman: offense.
“After thoughtful talks with my family, coaching staff and academic advisors I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season,” Reid said via Twitter. “I will be graduating in December with my undergrad degree and plan on coming back to MSU for my fifth year. Due to all the uncertainty in regards to COVID-19 and personal family experiences, I feel this is the best choice for me during these tough times.
“I would like to thank Coach Tucker and Coach Kapilovic for being understanding and supportive during these times. With that being said, I wish my brothers the best of luck this season as I will be cheering them on! I look forward to what the future holds and can’t wait to hit the ground running next season.
“Thank you, Go Green.”
COMP’S TAKE:
Reid’s opt-out came a couple of weeks after he offered a protest Tweet about the NCAA’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis:
Guys are testing positive across the country left and right...why is there still discussion on a season? Why is it taking so long to make a logical decision? Hmm let me guess REVENUE #NCAA #B1G10— J.Reid (@jordanreid58) July 24, 2020
His opt-out isn’t a surprise.
Michigan State has enough bodies to move around and make up for Reid’s decision, but don’t underestimate the value Reid has provided. Reid hasn’t been a perfect player, but no offensive tackles in the Big Ten have a clean pass protection record.
Reid was durable, consistent and accountable through the past two seasons while offensive line mates went down with injuries left and right.
He ranked No. 2 on the team in run blocking grade last year, according to Pro Football Focus.
Fans and media often pay attention to offensive tackles and cornerbacks only when they get beaten on a play, but ignore the other plays when they do their job effectively. This can create a distorted viewpoint.
I’ve heard Spartan observers say that Reid won’t be missed because he often got beat in pass protection.
