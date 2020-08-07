SpartanMag - Analysis: Reid's opt-out and its impact

EAST LANSING - The first day of fall camp began on Friday at Michigan State without the Spartans’ active leader in career starts.

Senior right tackle Jordan Reid announced via Twitter that he is opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Reid is the second Spartan to opt out of the 2020 season, joining fellow senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk. Panasiuk announced his decision on Wednesday.

Reid and Panasiuk have expressed plans of preserving senior status and returning for the 2021 season.

Reid, a communications major from Detroit, has 27 career starts at right tackle and a string of 26 straight starts.

Reid was last year’s winner of the Michigan State Up Front Award, presented annually at the team banquet to the team’s most outstanding lineman: offense.

“After thoughtful talks with my family, coaching staff and academic advisors I have decided to opt out of the 2020 football season,” Reid said via Twitter. “I will be graduating in December with my undergrad degree and plan on coming back to MSU for my fifth year. Due to all the uncertainty in regards to COVID-19 and personal family experiences, I feel this is the best choice for me during these tough times.

“I would like to thank Coach Tucker and Coach Kapilovic for being understanding and supportive during these times. With that being said, I wish my brothers the best of luck this season as I will be cheering them on! I look forward to what the future holds and can’t wait to hit the ground running next season.

“Thank you, Go Green.”