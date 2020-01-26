







EAST LANSING - March 13, 2015.

It’s a date that doesn’t mean much in the overall scheme of things.

But for the Michigan State hockey program, it was a month, date and year that took on added significance this weekend because it was the last time and the last season the Spartans sat atop the standings in league play.

The program finally returned to that perch on Friday night after No. 19 MSU topped No. 9 Penn State, 4-2. And despite a 2-1 overtime loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday in front of a largest home crowd of the season (6,586) at Munn Ice Arena, and the largest crowd to attend a game at Munn since March 13, 2015, the Spartans (13-12-1, 9-6-1-0 Big Ten) remained in first place, tied with PSU (17-8-1, 9-6-1-0), after Minnesota swept Ohio State in its weekend series.

“The crowd was great, it was loud and the hockey was good,’’ third-year head coach Danton Cole said. “This is what we want this place to be like and our fans have been great, with the students kind of leading the charge. This is the we way it should be. We’re battling right to the end in the Big Ten standings now and this is where we wanted to be.’’

On Saturday, after outshooting Penn State, 43-33, MSU had a chance to sit alone atop the Big Ten standings after getting the equalizer on a shorthanded goal from junior center Tommy Apap early in the third period. The game remained 1-1 at the end of regulation, despite heavy pressure from Michigan State in the final moments.

But the Nittany Lions capitalized in overtime on a bounce that led to the winning goal by freshman winger Connor McMenamin.

After Apap blocked a shot by PSU defenseman Cole Hults, McMenamin picked up the loose puck and fired it past Spartan senior goalie John Lethemon for the game winner. Lethemon had been outstanding all night, stopping 31 shots. But Penn State made one more play than the Spartans.

“That was a pretty good college hockey game and unfortunately, they get the bounce at the end,” Cole said. “You look at it and how it happens, our guy comes up big and blocks a shot and it goes right onto a (Penn State) guy’s stick. Those are the breaks but I thought we played a heck of a game, probably one of the better games we’ve played all year. As a staff, we are really proud of the way the guys played.’’

Lethemon, who has given up two or fewer goals in his last seven games, entered Saturday tied for the nation’s top spot in save percentage. He also leads the Big Ten in goals against average, total saves and shots faced, and is a huge reason behind his team’s success this season.

Of course, the loss and the way it happened was a disappointing end to the weekend for an MSU team capable of sweeping this Top 10 opponent.

Despite the loss, Michigan State’s performance on the weekend, and throughout the last two months, signals something about the current state of affairs for the Spartans: This is a very good hockey team - something that was not even a fathomable two and half seasons ago, when Cole took over the helm.

As a point of reference, consider this: In the last season before Cole’s arrival, the Spartans finished the season 7-24-4 and in last place in the Big Ten.

Three seasons later, the Spartans were once again picked to finish last in the seven-team Big Ten conference.

But it’s far beyond time to re-write that old script, one that MSU has followed almost to the letter the past three seasons, and longer.

The 2015 team, led by former head coach Tom Anastos, flirted with first place in the Big Ten, but finished 17-16-2 overall and failed to get an NCAA Tournament bid.

Michigan State has had only three winnings seasons since 2009. Michigan State has played in only one NCAA Tournament (2012 under Rick Comley) since 2008.

This year, Michigan State is no lock for a winning record, but if the Spartans continue to play the way they’re playing, they have a chance to remain the top team in the Big Ten and vie for an automatic NCAA Tournament bid at the Big Ten Tournament. An at-large bid is still a possibility, but the Spartans fell from No. 14 to No. 19 in the Pairwise Rankings following Saturday’s loss.

Despite being picked to finish last in the Big Ten, Cole had a good feeling about the group.

“I’d say, some time in September, we were like, ‘We got a chance here,’” Cole said. “We’re going to defend well enough and our goalies are good enough that I think something's there. (But, probably,) the most encouraging thing for us is just the way our locker room is and the way the guys stick together.

“Champions do what champions do before they’re champions and our guys have that. They battle, they’re calm on the bench and they’re saying all of the right things.





“They’re disappointed (by Saturday’s loss), but they understand they played a heck of a game and (to) just keep getting better. I think we got a chance. We’re an all right team.’’

Saturday’s loss marked three straight weekend splits for the Spartans. Each time, Michigan State controlled action on Friday, but failed to close out close games on Saturday.

“We try to take the positives out of every situation and learn from every game, including losses but yes, we know we’re a good team but we want to be a great team and take that next step,’’ Apap said. “We’re not just satisfied with being a good team anymore. I think that’s where our program’s at now. So we know we’ve got to take that next step (in order) to be a great team.’’

The Spartans will have a week off to work on that pursuit of greatness before returning to action on Feb. 7-8 at Minnesota, a team they’ve gone 1-1 against so far this season.

After that, MSU will have three regular season series and a Big Ten Tournament to state their case to become part of college hockey’s March-April madness.

Last season, that feat appeared as a fantasy for both the program and its renewed loyal supporters.

This season, MSU hockey isn’t being fueled on dreams, it’s running on realities. But in order for Michigan State to take that step, and flirt with becoming a great team, the Spartans need to start closing out some weekend sweeps. They’re capable. That’s the news thus far this season, and their story is still being written.











