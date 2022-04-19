ANALYSIS: Marble enters the transfer portal - what it means and what's next

He started the final nine games of his sophomore season in 2020-21, averaging 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Marble started four games as a junior this past season and averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.

Marble (6-9, 245, Dallas) was pegged by most observers to be the likely starting center next year for the Spartans. He waited his turn as a reserve big man for three seasons, but now intends to leave Michigan State and play his senior season elsewhere.

Senior Julius Marble entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, a day after rumors began to swirl that he was planning to do so.

His father unexpectedly passed away last year, which added extreme difficulty to a year of limited interaction due to COVID social distancing in 2020-21. Michigan State's lack of deep run success in the NCAA Tournament since 2019 hasn't helped the mental resiliency of its players.

Marble was a strong, silent, likable presence in the locker room. He was a hard-working student at Michigan State and a civil engineering major.

If MSU’s quest was to “get old and stay old,” as has become the axiom for some blue blood programs who don’t enjoy a steady stream of lottery picks (see Villanova), losing Marble is a dent.

Marble scored in double figures only six times as a junior, but carried the potential to have more of an increasing impact as a senior. He was never going to be a spectacular, difference-maker, but don’t undervalue the importance of a solid, knowledgeable doorstop at the five.

Finding functional big men is a difficult task. Now, Michigan State may have to hit the transfer portal to find a replacement for Marble, and chances are slim that they will find someone better than Marble. The portal isn’t filled with Oscar Tshiebwes. You’re more likely to get a Ben Carter. It’s not a deep market, and Michigan State is going to be a little late to the party on the slim pool of bigs that will be available.

Marble was a consistent, reliable space eater who knew the system, gave good effort and could hit face-up jumpers at a respectable clip. He wasn’t great on on the boards or on defense, but was functional against most opponents, with a chance to improve with more playing time.

Graduating 7-footer Marcus Bingham says all of his focus right now is on preparing for the NBA Draft. He isn’t likely to be selected in the first round and a half. It’s doubtful that he will be selected late in the second round, although an NBA general manager might be compelled to take a chance on him late in the second round as a late-blooming project.

It might make sense for Michigan State to circle back to Bingham and try to put together a competitive Name, Image and Likeness deal for him that could compel him to return to Michigan State for a fifth year as a COVID super senior rather than spend a year in the G League or overseas. SpartanMag has not detected movement in this area, but roster management decisions and strategies are fluid in the portal/NIL era.

With Marble in the portal and Bingham currently planning to hit the professional level, the Spartans roster includes Mady Sissoko and Malik Hall as the only returning big men with playing experience. Joey Hauser is considering a return as a COVID super senior.

With Marble planning to leave, the Spartans need Hauser to return even more than originally thought. Hauser is a skilled stretch four who cranked 27 points in MSU’s victory over Davidson in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hauser is not a natural post defender by any means. But the Spartans need bodies, and Hauser is a mature player who knows the system and demands. There is a lot of glue value in those commodities.

The question is whether Hauser wants, in his heart, to return for another year of the rigors of college basketball. Michigan State needs Hauser to find that in his heart. In the meantime, Hauser looms as another roster management x-factor.

Rumors that Michigan State might be a destination for Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis seem like wishful thinking at this point. Michigan State recruited Jackson-Davis hard out of high school. Jackson-Davis and Tom Izzo still have a strong, respectful relationship. Jackson-Davis entered his name in the NBA Draft earlier this spring and seems intent upon going the pro route or returning to Indiana.

Michigan State has a commitment from one incoming big man, Jaxon Kohler (6-9, 225, Santa Clarita, Calf./Southern California Academy). He is ranked the No. 73 player in the country by Rivals.com and the No. 14 center.

Kohler has excellent footwork in the post and good shooting touch inside and at medium range. The big question is whether he will be ready to play defense at the college level, and how quickly he can adhere to MSU’s ball screen defense packages.

Sissoko (6-9, 235, Jr., Bafoulabe, Mali/Wasatch Academy, Utah) averaged 4.5 minutes per game for the Spartans this season. He averaged 1.1 point and 1.0 rebounds per game. Sissoko, who was ranked the No. 46 player in the nation and the No. 9 center in 2020, didn’t see action in MSU’s NCAA Tournament games against Davidson and Duke.

Sissoko is a strong-bodied leaper who plays hard, but frequently was caught not knowing where he was supposed to be on offense. He is still extremely raw on offense.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said late in the season that Sissoko could be a “great” player at Michigan State “if he sticks with us,” which seemed like a plea to keep him out of the portal. At that juncture, few observers would have thought that the man ahead of Sissoko, Marble, would end up there.

Even when Marble was expected to be in the fold for Michigan State in 2022-23, the Spartans needed Sissoko to come around as a player who could provide 15 reliable minutes per game. Now, with Marble leaving, the thought of Sissoko possibly being the starting center has to send waves of anxiety and uncertainty through the program, as work likely begins to find some help and answers in the transfer portal, not a position Tom Izzo wants to be in, in late April, or at any time.

Michigan State is set to play host to West Viginia transfer target Jalen Bridges in late April. Bridges is seen a player who can play the three and the four, at 6-foot-7.

Also, wing guard Pierre Brooks played the four at times late in the 2021-22 season. Michigan State likes the possibility of playing smaller with strong guards at the four, with Brooks and Bridges possibilities in that role.