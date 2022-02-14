ANALYSIS: Izzo looking for ways to help Christie past the freshman wall

East Lansing, Mich. - With Michigan State having made progress in team toughness and at the point guard position, a rising item on the agenda is regaining consistency at the wing positions with Gabe Brown and Max Christie, as the Spartans get set for Tuesday’s game at Penn State.

Christie, who was playing as well or better than any freshman in the Big Ten through January, has not scored more than eight points in the last four games. And has been in double figures only once in the last six games.

The outlier in that six-game period was his standout, 16-point performance during the Spartans’ 83-67 victory over Michigan on Jan. 29. Christie carried the Spartans in the first half that game, nailing difficult twos and providing sharp-shooting from long range.

Christie was 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range that day against Michigan.

However, Christie is just 8-of-29 (27 percent) from the field since the Michigan game, and 2-of-12 (16 percent) from 3-point range.

He is just 0-for-1 from 3-point range in the past two games.

Tom Izzo sees three reasons for Christie’s recent downturn in productivity.

“I would say it has been a little bit of the (freshman) wall,” Izzo said, “and it’s a little bit now that he is on the front of the (opponent’s) scouting report rather than being on the second page, and it’s a little bit us - meaning me, my staff and our quarterbacks. We have to do a better job for both of those guys, Max and Gabe.”

Like Christie, Brown has hit double figures only once in the last five games. That came when Brown went off for 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting (6-of-7 from 3-point range) in the blowout loss at Rutgers.

Brown was a solid 4-of-8 for 9 points against Michigan. But Brown was 3-of-16 in the other three games in February, against Maryland, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Brown was pulled from the Indiana game less than three minutes into it when he failed to dive on the floor for a loose ball. Indiana won that scrum, resulting in a Hoosier 3-pointer seconds later.

Izzo pulled Brown out and told him he couldn’t play if he is not willing to play tougher.

Brown played harder when he went back into the game, but got into foul trouble and played a season-low 15 minutes. He was 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range.

On one occasion in the first half, Brown attempted to put the ball on the floor rather than settle for a contested range shot. But Brown took the dribble too deep into the lane and committed a charging foul for a turnover.

“Max and Gabe are going to be a factor here moving forward,” Izzo said. “We have to get more opportunities for them. Some of it is how do they come off of screens? Are they coming off tighter? Are they getting to the offensive glass and snagging some opportunities there?”

Running hard in transition, moving well off of screens when away from the ball, and hitting the offensive glass are things that can wane as a season hits the dog days.

The freshman wall is regarded by most coaches as the point in the season in which rookie players begin to wear down. With a slender build and a demanding role on this team, Christie was a prime candidate to hit the freshman wall. And he has.

“I think he is not running that lane as hard,” Izzo said. “I think teams are guarding him different. In the Indiana game, everywhere he went, they had a guy on him.

“He has to adjust a little bit and we have to adjust a lot. We have to do a better job of getting him shots.

“We have tried to do things where we use him off of ball screens. We will continue to do that. He does a good job of it, but misses some things there too because he is new to it.”

Late in the first half of the Wisconsin game, Michigan State put Christie at point guard for three minutes, without having rehearsed it.

“We need to reward him and almost thank him,” Izzo said, of the job Christie has done in a number of ways this season, including his role as a primary defender against the opponent’s best wing scorer.

“Has he hit a wall a little bit? 100 percent,” Izzo said. “He came in after Christmas and had COVID, and lost a little weight for a guy who doesn’t need to lose any weight. And he is playing an exorbitant amount of minutes, more than any freshman here in a long time.”

At 31-plus minutes per game, Christie is on pace to be the first freshman to lead Michigan State in minutes played in the Izzo era.

“I think part of the problem is us,” Izzo said. “And I addressed it with our staff and with our point guards and I looked in the mirror.”

Izzo sees a rising tide of help from the bench, with Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks taking on larger roles.

Akins logged more minutes against Indiana (21) and Maryland (24) than Brown.

Akins scored four points against the Hoosiers, scoring two key field goals as Michigan State pulled away in the last six minutes of the game.

Akins scored on a hesitate-and-go drive for a high-glasser which gave Michigan State a 64-53 lead with 5:23 to play, matching MSU’s biggest lead of the game up to that point.

Moments later, Akins registered a steal and pushed the ball in transition for a speedy, double-clutch lay-up while getting fouled, giving Michigan State a 68-55 lead with 4:17 to play.

“We have been talking about how Jaden finds a way to get open and get shots,” Izzo said.

Part of the reason for that is that Akins is not high on the priority list of the opponent’s scouting report. Defensive players aren't hunting him down the way they do with Brown and Christie.

Akins is shooting just 41 percent from the field. He is a productive 33 percent (11 of 33) from 3-point range.

Akins’ days as a priority on opposing scouting reports are coming in the future. For now, he is rising as a guy who plays good defense, provides energy and attempts to capitalize on scoring opportunites when they come to him..

“His cuts are really good,” Izzo said of Akins.

Izzo also liked the way Akins learned from a defensive assignment error early in the Indiana game.

“After one time when he got killed a good pick because he was not in the position he was supposed to be in, we told him in the huddle,” Izzo said, “and the next three times he was right where he was supposed to be.

“I’m starting to appreciate Jaden Akins a little bit more,” Izzo added. “I’m starting to appreciate Pierre Brooks. Pierre Brooks is making some progress. The process has been a little slower with him but he has hung in there.”

Brooks went from playing two or three minutes per game to seven against Rutgers and season-high eight against Indiana,

Brooks has lost a little bit of weight, and moved well on defense away from the ball against Indiana, fighting around screens. Defensive reliability has to come first for Brooks. Even football addition Keon Coleman has caught Izzo's eye with his athletic ability, especially during the Indiana game when Brown failed to risk a floor burn for the early loose ball.

“He reached (for a loose ball) like my 95-year-old mother would have, instead of getting his nose bloody,” Izzo said. “In a way he kind of did me a favor because I made it perfectly clear then that I will rotate people like Russian roulette if we are not going to get on the floor.

“Pierre did a good job. Jaden did a good job. I almost put Keon in there. I mean I’m going to find somebody that is going to get after it.

“That’s sad because that should be the norm. But I have to live with what I have to live with and try to improve on those things and that’s kind of what this time of year is for.”

Izzo is going to keep digging for progress. He likes that he has able-bodied candidates.

“I like the way my perimeter guys are starting to come along,” Izzo said. “I think if I could take a few minutes off of Max, it would probably help.

“I don’t want Gabe playing 32 minutes a game, either. If we can get those guys (Brown and Christie) into the high 20s and get those other guys some more work … I think you’re going to see Jaden and Pierre play a little more.”

Then the Spartans might find a sweet spot that could help Christie get over the freshman wall, and get Brown back into a groove coming down the stretch of his senior season.

“Our wings were doing good early in the year and then people started taking them away,” Izzo said. “So we have to adjust on the fly.

“Gabe is still Gabe. Gabe can make shots. I need Gabe. I need Max.”