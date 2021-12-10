Analysis: Gillison, Ohonba enter portal

East Lansing, Mich. - Two more reserve scholarship players announced on Friday that they are leaving Michigan State and entering the transfer portal.





Second-string guard James Ohonba and third-string tight end Trenton Gillison entered the portal.





Both were four-star recruits coming out of high school, but never reached a level of sustained success at Michigan State.





Gillison started three games as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He had 12 catches that year, including a 64-yard reception against Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl. Gillison played a season-high 61 snaps that day and seemed to have a bright future at Michigan State.





However, Gillison had trouble earning trust as a blocker while battling through an injury-shortened season in 2020 and into the 2021 season.





Gillison had three starts in 2020 and had five receptions, but missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury.





Gillison played only 34 snaps this season.





Gillison will be a redshirt-senior in 2022 with an option to play a COVID year in 2023. Gillison’s younger brother, Tyler Gillison, will be an early enrollee at the University of Cincinnati next month. It will be interesting to see if Cincinnati also becomes interested in Trenton Gillison.





Ohonba saw action in only three games this year and played 10 snaps. He saw action only in late-game blowout situations.





Ohonba rose to second-string status last year and played 16 snaps in three games in a seven-game season. After a slow start to his career at Michigan State under the previous staff, Ohonba’s ascension to the second string seemed to bode well for his future. However, he didn’t follow up with an extended role this season.





Ohonba and Gillison join Kalon Gervin as former four-star Michigan State recruits who entered the transfer portal in 2021. On Friday, Gervin flipped his transfer commitment from Wisconsin to Kansas, where he will join former Michigan State defensive backs coach Terrence Samuel.





WHAT IT MEANS: With Ohonba and Gillison failing to crack the playing group as veterans this year, it’s not a surprise that their scholarships will be used for others heading into 2022. That’s a nice way of saying Michigan State needs to move on.





However, Michigan State is not talent-rich at the tight end and offensive guard positions. Michigan State would rather have seen these players develop like crazy and get in position to move into starting jobs next year. But based on what was shown in practice, it’s not like they were going to be the answer at those positions.





But that doesn’t satisfy the question as to who WILL be the answers at their positions.





J.D. Duplain will return as a starting left guard next year. Former starter Matt Carrick has indicated that he is hoping to come back to Michigan State for a sixth year next fall. He went down with a season-ending lower body injury at mid-season while serving as a second-stringer behind Kevin Jarvis.





Jarvis has the option of returning next year as a COVID super senior. It remains to be seen what his future plans are.





Michigan State is in the market for transfer portal offensive linemen, if they find the right prospect.





Elsewhere on the roster, former walk-on and spot starter Blake Bueter has an option of returning as a sixth-year COVID super senior.





Redshirt-junior Jacob Isaia has seen time on field goal protection but has yet to break into the two-deep.





Freshmen and redshirt-freshmen Dallas Fincher, Kevin Wigenton, Geno VanDeMark, Ethan Boyd and Brandon Baldwin are still in the early stages of their careers, but one or two of them need to step up into an offensive guard role soon. Baldwin and Boyd are earmarked as offensive tackle prospects.





The tight end position is murky at Michigan State. Last year’s transfer portal addition of Maliq Carr looks like a favorable step for the future. The former wide receiver had some big plays late in the 2021 season but he is still getting acclimated to the blocking portion of the game.





Connor Heyward is moving on to the professional level. Tyler Hunt has the option to return as a COVID super senior if he and the coaching staff are up for it.





Adam Berghorst saw his playing time go from five game appearances and 36 snaps to one game and one snap all season in 2021. Berghorst is a high-ranking baseball prospect as a pitcher and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he shifts career goals and focuses on baseball.





Parks Gissinger will have redshirt senior status in 2022. He saw only 21 snaps of playing time this season, getting into three games.





Michigan State signed one tight end last year, Kameron Allen of Forney, Texas. Allen reported to Michigan State last winter and looked like a wide receiver in the spring. He added 20 pounds during the summer, but needs to continue to grow into his body. He didn’t get on the field this fall.





Michigan State has two tight end commitments who are expected to sign on Wednesday: three-star Jack Nickel (6-4, 230) of Milton, Ga., and three-star Michael Masunas (6-5, 240) of Chandler, Ariz.





Beyond Carr, who is a question mark in his own right, MSU’s tight end situation will need a lot of work this off-season, either from a player development standpoint or in terms of player acquisition.











