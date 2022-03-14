ANALYSIS: Five Things to Know about Davidson

East Lansing, Mich. - Five things to know about Davidson, Michigan State’s opponent in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament: 1. Davidson (27-6), the regular season champion in the Atlantic 10 Conference, isn’t just about Foster Loyer. Loyer, who transferred to Michigan State after three difficult seasons with the Spartans, found a great fit at Davidson, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte, N.C., with a population of 13,000. Loyer is averaging a team-high 16.4 points per game, ranks No. 3 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.445) and No. 1 in the nation in free throw percentage (.934). He has a crafty, 6-foot-7 wing scorer, Hungjung Lee, and a skilled 6-foot-10 big man, Luka Brajkovic, in helping form the nucleus of a capable offensive unit. Davidson won 16 games by double-digits, albeit against a mediocre mid-major schedule. Davidson played one major conference opponent, and defeated Alabama, 79-78, on Dec. 21. The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 10 at the time, missed a free throw that could have tied the game with :04 seconds left. Alabama stumbled to a 19-13 record, but Davidson raised eyebrows with that early-season victory. As for Loyer’s running mates, Lee averages 16.0 points per game while shooting a capable .379 from 3-point range. He was 4-of-8 from deep in the win over Alabama. Brajkovic averages 14.2 points per game and shoots 57 percent from the field. He averages just over two 3-point field goal attempts per game and is shooting an efficient .407 from long range. “Davidson is a dilemma (for the opponent) because they are all good offensive players,” USA network basketball commentator Tim McCormick said during the broadcast of Davidson’s loss at Dayton on March 5. “Who do you focus on? If I was looking at the No. 1 skill that Davidson has, it’s their passing ability. All five can create and get their teammates involved.”

THE BOOK ON LEE

Lee (6-7, Jr., Yongin City, South Korea) is known as the face of Korean basketball. There are a handful of Korean media members who follow him on the road. He has played for South Korea’s national team and is a quality college basketball player. He has good footwork to make use of screens to get space for himself and he doesn’t need much time or space to let it fly. He is thinking shot before he catches a pass. He has a quick-trigger mindset, but I haven’t seen poor shot selection from him. He delivered two excellent skip passes to the weak side of the court to set up Michael Jones (6-5, R-Jr.) for a pair of critical 3-pointers against Alabama. The way Lee whisks around and abruptly comes off pindown and stagger screens, he is a little like Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic. Gabe Brown did a good job on Sasha in February, and was okay against him on Saturday although Brown strayed off of him on one occasion in the first half and allowed a 3-pointer. Izzo is trying to eliminate that kind of slippage. Michigan State is making progress in this area, but in March, you need something close to perfection on defense if you want to advance as a moderately-talented team. Michigan State might elect to put Max Christie on him. Christie had a good defensive weekend in the Big Ten Tournament. He blossomed a quality defensive player earlier in the year, and then his defense became a little ragged as he hit the freshman wall and his offense slumped. But his offense and defense had more life in Indianapolis, and that should carry over to this game. Help defense is a different construct against Davidson. It’s not like you need to have six eyes on Lee or Loyer and worry about the drive, as was the case vs Johnny Davis of Wisconsin or Jaden Ivey or Purdue. The Davidson guys won’t kill you with the drive. Their threat is the catch-and-shoot, or the pull-up behind a ball screen or a hand-off. So this is a matter of unrelenting individual sticky defense more so than the “six-eyes,” gap defense that Michigan State played so well against Wisconsin. With Davidson, the movement away from the ball is sometimes as much of a threat as the man with the ball. When Tom Izzo talks about the importance of eliminating the “my-bads,” he’s talking about the kind of brief mental vacation that Brown took when allowing a 3-pointer to Stefanovic early in the Purdue game. One or two of those and your season (and college career) could be over.

THE BOOK ON BRAJKOVIC

Luka Brajkovic (6-10, 250, Sr., Feldrich, Austria) averages 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. “He’s a matchup nightmare,” McCormick said. “The key thing to remember is he can hurt you both ways. He shoots almost 60 percent from the field and he is also a great passer.” Brajkovic hit a cagey, long-armed, patient hook shot off the glass against Dayton that reminded me of Tyler Wahl of Wisconsin. However, Wahl doesn’t step out and hit 3-pointers like this guy. Brajkovic’s ability to hit the 3-pointer allows Davidson to run a five-out motion. They run other offensive patterns, but when they run five-out, it clears the middle for those back cuts and rip screens, plus an unpredictable smattering of slips by the big man. When Brajkovic posts up, sometimes he is a deliberate space eater, getting good position and using a lot of dribbles to get to his shot, which is usually to his left shoulder (right handed shot at the right block). And sometimes he posts up in a flash, and boom, the Wildcat players are all on the same page, and feed him right on time, and he has the shot up and in before you realize they are posting you up. Izzo and his players have all week to get into the film and learn the collective nuances and individual tendencies. Izzo and his staff are among the best at preparing a team at this time of year. The question will be whether the players will remain locked-in and focused at a March level. If last weekend was any indication, it’s a good bet they will. Brajkovic is a good post player, but probably not good enough to command a double-team. He is surrounded by some good shooters, and he is a good passer. So the risk of sending a double-team at him, at the price of leaving Loyer, Lee or Jones open from 3-point land on a rotation, isn’t worth it. Michigan State center Marcus Bingham is a quality rim protector. Brajkovic hasn’t faced many players with Bingham’s length and leaping ability. Bingham sometimes has trouble with giants like Zach Edey, Kofi Cockburn and Austin Dickinson (who doesn’t). Brajkovic is good, but he isn’t a Goliath like those guys. Put Bingham on him and make Brajkovic prove he can dominate the matchup. Davidson isn’t built to play that way, not that he could dominate it anyway. Davidson is built for Brajkovic to do his part, as a cog in a five-man motion offense with various tangents and actions that change in a well-choreographed instant. As a rebounder, he makes good use of his long arms. He collects boards pretty nicely at the apex of his jump. He isn’t afraid of contact. As for weaknesses, he does not have good lateral movement on defense, which causes problems for Davidson vs. ball screens. Loyer’s short stature, short arms and mediocre lateral movement, is also a problem vs. ball screens. So when you put Brajkovic in ball screen defense with Hoyer, you can create breakdowns, draw extra help and find an open man. Brajkovic plays about 29 minutes per game. Maybe that will increase to 32 in this game, with the long TV time outs, if he stays out of foul trouble. When Brajkovic sits, they get weak in the interior, with no rim protection. This is a team that gives up dribble drives and ball screen drives when at full strength. When he is on the bench, they are even more susceptible to drives, with little rim protection. When he collected his second foul midway through the second half at Dayton, Davidson coach Bob McKillop sat Brajkovic for the rest of the half. This team really misses Brajkovic when he isn’t in the game. All the more reason for Michigan State to post up Bingham against him and see they can get him into foul trouble, like he did against Dayton's athletic 6-foot-10 freshman, Daron Holmes. Brajkovic’s interior partner is 6-foot-9 Sam Mennega, a redshirt sophomore from Auckland, New Zealand. Mennenga averages 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He’s a big-shouldered guy with some strength, kind of like Jamie Feick, if you remember the mid-1990s, but even less graceful. Mennenga is left-handed, offers a lot of pump fakes and is old school scrappy. He will use the extra dribble to set up his left hand around the rim. Mennenga is good with defensive box-outs. Mennenga struggles on defense away from the rim. Malik Hall isn’t the greatest blow-by guy as a stretch four, but he has enough juice and skill to turn Mennenga inside-out a couple of times. When Brajkovic sits, Mennenga becomes the five. He’s not a face-up shooting threat. So their defensive interior suffers, and their offense becomes less versatile. When Brajkovic sits, Michael Jones (6-5, 210, Jr.) can play the stretch four in a small lineup. That can be a problem for Michigan State. He is averaging 11.9 points per game while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range. Jones is the x-factor. He will kind of surprise you with some skill here and there. Jones scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (including 3-of-3 from 3-point range) against Alabama. He was a difference-maker in that game. If and when Davidson goes to Jones at the four, will Michigan State stay with its usual rotation and feel it has to match small with small by going with Hall and Joey Hauser together? Michigan State will have either plan ready, the choice will be an interesting one and probably will be determined by the way the game has developed to that point. Davidson's other choice is to play Mennenga with 6-foot-8 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom. He averages 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He is a good interior passer, but is not a threat to shoot from the perimeter and doesn't seem to have much low post offense.

2. Loyer has improved.

We always knew Loyer could shoot. However, he had trouble consistently finding shot windows in MSU’s system, against the athletic, long defenders on MSU’s schedule. But it seems like he has quickened his shot release a bit and his percentage hasn’t suffered. It’s improved. He lulls defenders to sleep when operating behind a ball screen, and gets up into his shot trigger a bit quicker than he used to, and he does it with a free conscience. If he’s covered, he gives it up, and may get it back in an instant for a reloaded 3-pointer. That’s why you can’t fall asleep on these guys. They bank on you taking a split-second mental vacation, and then, boom, you’re late in guarding a 3-point attempt you didn’t see coming. Loyer makes good use of ball screens, but not for the purpose of driving. He likes to take one dribble behind a ball screen and get into his shot WHILE the defender is going over the screen. No one goes under screens against Loyer. They go over screens, to try to close the shot window. But he gets the shot off anyway, partly because he shoots it a bit earlier than most point guards do when operating behind a ball screen. Loyer’s passing has improved a bit too. He was not a good passer at Michigan State, for MSU’s system. He had never been asked to be a facilitator as a younger player, and had trouble making the transition to become a standard Izzo quarterback. At Davidson, he occasionally delivers a quality pass. The pocket pass to Brajkovic off a side ball screen against Alabama was not the type of pass he seemed capable of threading last year. Davidson has seven players with 45 assists or more, but no one with more than 100. That’s part of the reason why Loyer fits well with this team. They share the ball as a team. The Davidson system doesn’t call for a modern day point guard. Loyer spends more time without the ball than most point guards. Loyer brings the ball up, passes to one wing or the other, and then either cuts opposite and sets a screen, or cuts to the strong side and doesn’t receive a pass on the way through. Then people set screens for him to catch-and-shoot like a two guard. Then things revert to him working off of ball screens, usually looking for his shot first, and the pass second. It’s a motion offense. Everyone gets assists. Whereas Davidson doesn’t have anyone with more than 100 assists, Michigan State has two players with more than 140 assists (AJ Hoggard with 168 and Tyson Walker with 145) and two others with 45 or more (Christie with 48 and Hauser with 53). That doesn’t make one offense a better style of play than the other. It’s just a different system, and Loyer fits it nicely. The question is whether Loyer’s shot windows will be challenged a little harder by 6-foot-4 A.J. Hoggard. Hoggard has had some terrific defensive moments late in the season. He will be motivated to shut down his former teammate, not out of spite, but out of high stakes competitiveness. And Loyer will be more motivated than ever to do the same to his former teammates. Will Tyson Walker’s ankle allow him to play his usual 20 minutes at the point, or might we see more of a 28-12 type of split in point guard minutes? Izzo won’t know until later in the week, and he isn’t likely to tell us. Hoggard showed excellent endurance in playing 36 rugged, productive minutes against Purdue. If Hoggard can mix the dribble drive damage he did against Purdue with the defense he played against Ivey in the first meeting with the Boilermakers, he could be a savage difference-maker in this game.

3. You can drive on these guys.

Loyer missed four games in late February and early March with a foot injury. Lateral quickness has been a problem for him in the past, and the foot ailment hasn’t helped. You can drive on him, one-on-one, or in ball screens. Davidson tries to hedge, help and recover when playing ball screen defense, but there are lateral movement issues throughout the lineup. They don’t have the most athletic guys, or the widest guys. Their defense springs leaks, then they have to scramble around and over-help. Meanwhile, they bite on shot fakes and leap out of position. So Michigan State should be able to drive for damage. Whether it’s the drive and kick opposite, or drive and kick back, drive and dish, or especially the drive and lob, damage can be done off the dribble. Davidson doesn't have much in terms of rim protection, so the drive-and-draw lob to Marcus Bingham could be in business once or thrice. Michigan State isn’t big on dribble drive isolations, but Michigan State will attack with the ball screen, and the double drag screens. When the shot clock is down, Hoggard driving against Loyer should be productive, especially if Hoggard is feeling it as well as he did against Purdue. Hoggard will get less resistance in this game from Loyer and the Davidson help defenders.

4. Davidson’s offense is good, unique and aggravating.

Michael Jones is shooting 42 percent from 3-point range.

Davidson's offense is like a five-man blender, operating with one brain and expert shooters. To use known commodities as a comparison, Gabe Brown leads Michigan State with 66 3-pointers on the year (37 percent). Max Christie is second with 38 (32 percent) and Joey Hauser is third with 35 (39 percent). Davidson has three players with 68 or more. Lee has 73 3-pointers (37 percent). Loyer has 73 (44 percent). And wing forward Michael Jones has 68 (42 percent). Izzo is going to be on his guys to NEVER lose focus on defense. Whether you are guarding Lee, Loyer or Smith, you MUST be in their shirt, move ON THE PASS and arrive with a hand up at the catch. If you move on the catch, that’s too late, and the shot is in the air and then you’re a bad team hoping for missed shots. Will they adhere to Izzo's demands? Or will they be like the freshman version of Aaron Henry against Bradley? And you know what Henry caught that day. Bradley had one dude who would launch, and Henry fell asleep on him twice. Davidson has three or four guys like that. That doesn’t mean Davidson is three or four times better than that Bradley team. That Bradley team was tougher and more athletic. But this Davidson team is aggravating, and if you fall asleep on defense for an instant, they will stick you. That's aggravating. They slice you with quick-hitting lay-ups off of back cuts and back screens. Not all the time, just enough to aggravate you. Loyer hits some pull-up and step-back 3-pointers behind ball screens or hand-offs, not enough to kill you. Just enough to aggravate you. They don’t do much screen-and-roll stuff. But then suddenly they hit you with a screen-and-slip to Brajkovic for an easy lay-up. Where did that come from? How did they get on the same page so quickly for that? Was there a play call out? That’s kind of like Princeton stuff, but run with quicker motion. They don’t look to post up Brajkovic all the time, just once in awhile. And when they do it, their team is so quickly on the same page all at once that Brajkovic gets position in a blink, and boom, they get the ball to him and he has an edge to the rim. And it aggravates you. It’s not like they go out of their way to post him up at every chance, like Purdue does with their bigs. They just go to it in an instant, and they have you for 2 more points. Aggravating. Unless you’re prepared for it and locked in for all of the various things they might try to hit you with. When Michigan State played at Wisconsin in early February, Michigan State was mindful of the Badgers' shuffle cuts and ready for them. Davidson’s cuts are different, but the need to be aware of them, anticipate them, communicate and react will be similar. Michigan State has done it before. They need to learn these, and lock in again. As for rebounding and running, Davidson has a +3.3 rebounding margin for the year. Davidson doesn’t crash the offensive glass hard. They will get back on defense. Michigan State will still look to run every chance they get, including times when there is no chance. Loyer and the Wildcats will know MSU’s transition game is coming, but can they do enough to stop MSU’s fastbreak time after time? MSU’s fastbreak has not been great this season. But it has a way of sparking up in March.

