Analysis: Christie's Second Round selection and its impact

Tom Izzo was not with Christie at the draft, which is commonplace for players who aren’t expected to be taken in the first round.

Christie made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, as selected by conference coaches, however he wasn’t selected to the First-, Second-, Third- or Honorable Mention All-Big Ten team. Senior Gabe Brown was selected Third Team All-Big Ten and sophomore forward Malik Hall was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

“I think if he would have come back to school we would have been talking about him being a First Round pick next year. he just needed a little bit of time to develop and he’s going to have that when he gets to the Lakers.”

“He has a very good shooting stroke. He only shot 32 percent from three this year but he has a good stroke, a high release and he shot 82 percent from the free throw line. I would say he is a solid defender, so you look at him as a three-and-D guy. He wound up being a little streaky this last year but he has a lot of potential.

“He’s a value pick,” analyst Jay Bilas told the ESPN viewing audience, seconds after Christie was selected. “He’s a wiry shooting guard that operates very well off of screens.

Michigan State attempted to use Christie as a defensive stopper for most of his freshman season. He showed promise in that area. Meanwhile, he averaged 3.5 rebounds per game.

Christie came to Michigan State as a five star recruit, ranked the No. 21 player in the country by Rivals.com last year.

Christie tied for second on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game. He shot 38 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

East Lansing, Mich. - Max Christie’s NBA Draft dreams became a reality on Thursday evening when the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the fifth pick of the second round, No. 35 overall.

Initially, I thought Christie made a poor decision in turning pro rather than coming back for his sophomore year. I've softened my stance quite a bit because, frankly, he went higher in the draft than I expected. And the Lakers traded into the draft in order to select him.

It's Christie's life, and if he's happy with being a second round pick and beginning his pro journey a year early, good for him. The money should be deep into six figures for him as a rookie, but I have a feeling that his chances of sticking for the long term would have been better if he spent another year slogging it out at Michigan State. I haven't felt that way about most Michigan State players who have left early, but I feel that way about him.

Christie would have had a chance to make a big jump as a second year college player. I think he could have wound up as a first round selection following his sophomore season, like second-year studs Keegan Murray of Iowa and Johnny Davis of Wisconsin. Would waiting a year have been worth it for the long term, financially? Those are difficult numbers to crunch.

Christie ended up missing the first round by only five picks. I’m not a draft expert, but he landed closer to the first round than I expected. So give Christie and his camp credit for having a better understanding of his draft stock than I did. .

On the other hand, if an NBA team thought enough of Christie's talent to draft him early in the second round despite his mediocre single season in college, I can't help but wonder where he might have landed if he had closed in on more of that potential after a sophomore season.

Christie has a special shooting stroke. The NBA is a shooter’s league, and Christie has the capacity to become a valued long range sniper as he matures. However, he didn’t produce as an impact shooter or scorer as a freshman at the NCAA level. That doesn’t mean he will continue to fight inconsistency as a pro, but whatever problems he had in college will obviously need to be solved, beginning with his slow, methodical shot release. And if he's not careful, Christie might be attempting that phase of development while bouncing around in the anonymity of the G League, albeit well-paid for a little while.

I thought Christie would emerge as the best player on the court for the majority of MSU’s games last season. Instead, there were maybe only two or three games in which that could be said of him. That doesn’t mean he lacks the ability to deliver at that level. He just failed to do so during the vast majority of the 36 games that Michigan State played.

I thought he was going to be Michigan State’s best wing shooter since Shawn Respert. And he very well might become that, although it won’t be done in a green and white uniform. The Lakers see the same type of potential, despite of the unspectacular 36-game body of work from his lone college season.

Christie's freshman season was a bit of a disappointment. He expected to become a first round NBA Draft pick at some point in his career. But he entered the draft before his game and skills had developed enough to earn first round polish.

As for Michigan State, Tom Izzo likely thought Christie at some point would become his 12th first round NBA Draft pick - something Izzo would have been able to sell on the recruiting trail. Instead, Izzo and his program won’t get a chance to boast Christie as a successful first round pick, nor will his program get a chance to develop him and benefit from his talents as a second-year player, and Michigan State has had to unexpectedly move on without him this off-season.

For those who say Izzo didn’t do a good job of developing Christie, that’s a ridiculous statement. He didn’t get enough time to help Christie overcome his flaws.

When Izzo attracted Bryn Forbes as a transfer from Cleveland State in 2014, Forbes was a thin, weak, pillow-soft player with a great shooting stroke and mediocre athleticism. At Michigan State, Forbes hit the weight room hard and Izzo put a boot to his tail often enough to wring enough toughness out of the Lansing native to help him land in the pro ranks as an underrated, undrafted free agent in 2016. Forbes had the goods to stick in the league, thanks to his time at Michigan State and what the program did to help him shine his talents.

Forbes played his sixth season in the NBA this year, averaging 8.8 points per game. He averaged double figures for three seasons and won an NBA World Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Christie may prove himself capable of having a long-tenured NBA career like Forbes, but Christie will need to develop while on the job, rather than in college. That ice can be thin.

Forbes isn't a great player. He's a shorter and less-athletic version of Christie. Seeing that Forbes was able to become NBA-ready at Michigan State, I think Christie would have been more prepared for his pro journey if he had stayed another year at Michigan State and experienced a Forbes-like boot camp and transformation.

But Christie is willing to bet on himself. He will seek that level of development on his own reconnaissance, and get paid while doing it. I respect that. We'll have to wait and see how well he develops.

I rarely criticize athletes for turning pro early. But I thought Marcus Taylor, Zach Randolph and Deyonta Davis made questionable decisions when they left Michigan State.

Zach and Deyonta had challenging economic factors weighing on them. I understood their decisions.

There were concerns about Zach’s level of maturity when he left Michigan State as a teen-ager, but he turned out just fine and I was glad to be wrong about his decision.

Christie’s decision was more like Taylor’s. Taylor was hindered by mediocre size and athleticism. He likely wouldn’t have panned out in the NBA even if he had stayed in college longer, although his legend at Michigan State, for what its worth, likely would have grown far greater.

Christie has a higher ceiling of potential than Taylor had, and Christie is entering a league that will greatly value his skills, if he is able to properly hone them.

In the end, Christie looked pleased to get drafted on Thursday night. I doubt that this night was everything he dreamed it would be and Christie didn’t stay at Michigan State long enough to become the player the Spartans thought he would be.