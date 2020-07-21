Analysis: Boakye trending toward Michigan State?
In the last three weeks, Michigan State landed commitments from 2022 five-star Emoni Bates and 2021 five-star Max Christie. Next week, Tom Izzo’s hot streak could continue as another priority targe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news