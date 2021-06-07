Analysis: Back to the future moves make perfect sense for Izzo

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State and Tom Izzo made official Monday what Spartan basketball fans have been expecting for several days and weeks - Doug Wojcik has been promoted from recruiting coordinator to assistant coach and former Michigan State assistant coach Mark Montgomery is back as the new recruiting coordinator. Those hirings were put into place days ago, but the official announcements were delayed due to human resource posting protocol. Now the changes are official, and Izzo is ready to roll. “This is the first time we’ve had some change in our staff in a while, but I think we have some great experience and it means even more when former players want to return to campus to be a part of building our future," Izzo said in a released statement. In unexpected news, Michigan State players Austin Thornton and Matt McQuaid are joining the staff. Thornton, who played for Izzo from 2007 to 2012, has been hired as video coordinator. McQuaid is the new assistant director of basketball operations. Garrett Briningstool, who has served as an executive assistant to Izzo for the past two seasons, is the new Director of Operations and Chief of Staff. Briningstool is taking over for David Thomas, who is departing after six years on Izzo’s staff. Thomas is expanding his interests in private business. Meanwhile, Michigan State basketball will be upping its game in the field of promotional video with Julian Stall joining the team as director of creative video. Stall has worked for four years with MSU’s Spartan Vision. Stall's work is expected to increase Michigan State's scope on social media, which has become an important arm of recruiting.

COMP’S TAKE:

Wojcik with former Spartan Nick Ward at the 2019 Final Four.

Wojcik is a trusted X’s and O’s confidante of Izzo’s, and has been for years. He’s strong with game planning, player development and evaluation. Wojcik was instrumental in helping Izzo’s program hit a second stage of success in the mid-2000s after the graduation of Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson and the sudden departure of Marcus Taylor after the 2002 season. Wojcik was an assistant to Izzo from 2003-05, leaving after the Final Four run of ’05 to become head coach at Tulsa. After head coaching stints at Tulsa and the College of Charleston ended in 2016, Izzo sought Wojcik’s return in 2018. Although he technically served as recruiting coordinator at Michigan State for the past three season, Wojcik was a trusted lieutenant in mapping out strategy in all areas for Izzo and the Spartans. Wojcik was a major factor, behind the scenes, in helping Michigan State win a third straight Big Ten title, sweep Michigan during John Beilein’s last year in Ann Arbor, and reach the Final Four in 2019. Wojcik’s promotion to a full-fledged assistant role is a seamless one, following Dane Fife's move to become an assistant at Indiana following the 2021 season. Fife decison to leave Michigan State was a mutual one. Izzo, Wojcik and Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens, along with longtime assistant coach Mike Garland, give Izzo a balanced, trusted staff that has total buy-in to Izzo’s blueprint for success. Now that Wojcik is officially in an assistant coaching capacity, his voice and impact will likely increase a few volts. Stephens remains one of the more respected, long-standing, well-rounded assistant coaches in the country. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that Stephens could have left for head coaching jobs in recent years but opted to remain at Michigan State. Montgomery was a quality X’s and O’s man and recruiter as an assistant for Izzo from 2002 to 2011. He left to become head coach at Northern Illinois from 2011 to 2021. Montgomery had a record of 124-170 at Northern Illinois. His team went 21-13 in 2016, marking the most wins in school history, but he was unable to get NIU to the next level. Montgomery was All-Big Ten Third Team as a player under Jud Heathcote in 1992. He was part of the 1990 Big Ten Championship team and ended his career as MSU’s all-time leader in games played. Michigan State made three Final Four appearances during Montgomery’s first stint as an assistant coach for the Spartans from 2001-11. Izzo was eager to bring Montgomery back into the fold, as he has done with Garland, Wojcik and Brian Gregory in the past after their experience as head coaches. This has created a level of efficiency, quality control and same-pageness that has yielded championships. As a head coach at NIU, Montgomery held a close ear to the ground in recruiting for the past decade. That expertise should transition nicely to his new job as Michigan State’s recruiting coordinator, a role Izzo has established and expanded in the past three years. Thornton rose from the walk-on ranks to become a co-captain, along with Draymond Green, for MSU’s 2012 team which won the Big Ten regular season championship and the Big Ten Tournament championship. Thornton was a graduate assistant at Michigan State from 2015-17. He was head coach at Sparta (Mich.) High School last season. Thornton is an Izzo guy with the potential to remain a key figure in the program for many years to come. Thornton’s teammate connection with super Spartan ambassador Green, one of the more powerful people in the sport, isn’t a bad thing, either. McQuaid helped captain the 2019 Final Four team, which also won the Big Ten regular season championship and the Big Ten Tournament Championship. McQuaid was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019 and a member of the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. McQuaid played two seasons professionally, in Frankfurt, Germany and then this past season with the Canton Charge, an affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

IZZO’S COMMENTS