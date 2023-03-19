Tom Izzo is pleased with the focus of his team heading into today’s second round game against Marquette in the East Regional. Izzo had a little under 51 hours to prepare his team for their Sunday assignment, in primetime, on CBS – and he made use of every waking hour. From the Friday night walk-through to the Saturday morning practice at Nationwide Arena to the never-ending film breakdown, his team is as ready as they can be.

“For me personally, I’ve always been a day at a time, so I just kind of focus on things like that,” said Malik Hall. “Finish today, make sure I do everything I can do today to be prepared for tomorrow. And then just do the same thing for the next day.”

Hall says that Izzo is good at keeping them focused, always moving them towards their goal.

“[Izzo] is really good, honestly,” said Hall. “He always makes sure that we’re doing something to keep our mind engaged. He does a lot of stuff to keep us engaged. Scouts. Film. Even just watching games that have nothing to do with our game. Keeping our mind engaged, like ‘this is stuff that’s going on with them, this could happen to you guys.’ He always hammers it home. Any given day, anything can happen in March. He just makes sure that everybody knows, we’re at the point of the year where nobody came into this tournament to give up. We just gotta make sure that at the end of the day we’re always fighting, we’re always swinging to the last buzzer.”

The NCAA Tournament does not show mercy on anyone, even on those who have been to 25 straight tournaments.

“I think that's the beauty of the NCAA Tournament,” said Izzo. “And maybe the beauty of playing on Friday and then getting a chance to play again. You see all the upsets that happen. I think it's shocking to players. I think they never look at it like it could happen to them.”

The Spartan players good friends on some of the teams that have been upset in the tournament already, including Purdue. The coaching staff, too.

“Especially for us, with Purdue, because we're close as a staff,” said Izzo. “And I have so much respect for Matt [Painter]. But our players know each other pretty well. And I think that hits home even differently.”

Joey Hauser knows that every game he plays in could be his last one. He is leading the way when it comes to his team’s preparation over these last two days.

“Once we won that first game we knew what it was going to be, like getting back to the hotel, there's going to be film and walk-through right away,” said Hauser. “The same preparation goes into it during this time. It's just get as much film work as you can get done. Study them as much as you can and get as familiar as you can.”

The schedule that Izzo built this year was challenging, especially early on, but it has given his players the knowledge that they can play with anyone they come up against this time of the year.

“We had Kentucky earlier this year, that was a double overtime game,” said Hauser. “Gonzaga came down to the wire. Played some big teams. Obviously the Big Ten season is a gauntlet in itself. Coach Izzo does it on purpose because it prepares you for March. That's his goal, that's what he wants to do.”

“We've played against a lot of different teams," said Tyson Walker. “Had a lot of short preps. It's just like any other time. Just have to prepare for it.”