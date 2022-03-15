Ameer Speed turning heads in spring practice

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State may have lost Jalen “Speedy” Nailor to the NFL Draft a year early, but the Spartans won’t be short on Speed in 2022, in name or deed.

Ameer Speed, a cornerback who transferred from Georgia to Michigan State in January, is turning heads within the Michigan State football program.

Through winter conditioning and one day of spring practice, Speed has impressed with his height, length and, fittingly, speed.

“He is his last name,” junior safety turned linebacker Darius Snow said after the first day of spring practice on Tuesday. “I haven’t seen somebody run that fast

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound Speed started three games for Georgia last year, but got caught in a talent triangle with two five-star cornerbacks and looked for a clear opportunity for a greater role. He selected Michigan State.

He will have to compete to win a starting job at Michigan State, with Ronald Williams, Chester Kimbrough and Marqui Lowery returning with starting experience.

But Speed has opened eyes in a short period of time.

“His first workout, he wasn’t even supposed to be running full speed and he hit some high numbers,” Snow said. “He is going to be a great addition to the team.”

Senior safety Xavier Henderson has been impressed with Speed’s size?

“When I saw Ameer was like 6-3 or 6-4 when he was coming and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty sweet.’ And then I saw him standing next to Tate Hallock, who is tall and round, and I was like, ‘Yo, he’s really tall.’

“And he can run. So it’s exciting. I’m excited with him and some of the new guys like Ade (Willie), and Caleb Coley and Jaden Mangham. Mangham is tall and lanky and he can run. I watched his film, and he can hit, even though he doesn’t look like he can hit because he’s so skinny. But I like him too.”

When senior wide receiver Jayden Reed was asked what he has seen from cornerbacks during the winter and early on in spring practice, he didn’t wait for the question to end when he jumped in with, “Ameer Speed!”

“He’s got wings,” Reed continued. “I like him a lot. He’s really handsy. He likes to get hands on you. He is really good at it, so I’m excited to see him out there.

“Ronald Williams, he’s been impressive, getting a lot better. And Chester Kimbrough. A lot of those guys are getting a lot better and developing and I have a lot of confidence in those guys coming into next year.”