Allen could start at center after bye, Hartbarger out 6-8 weeks

Matt Allen is poised to take over the starting job at center as Michigan State looks to shore up run game during bye week.
Dane Robison
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
EAST LANSING - Still smarting from a loss on the road at Arizona State, Michigan State enters the bye week determined to address problems that need to be fixed before the Spartans open Big Ten play...

