SAN ANTONIO - Elite high school prospects from across the nation gathered in San Antonio for a week of practices that culminated with the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Here are three defensive players from each position group that shined.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Hall entered All-American Bowl practices with a lot of hype, and he showed why that was the case. The Georgia signee is a physical presence in the interior of the defense. He is nearly unstoppable at his defensive tackle position thanks to his strength and size. He looks to be next up for the Bulldogs in the SEC.



Bowens flashed a ton in practices after being a late addition to the All-American Bowl. He dominated on Wednesday while winning just about every 1-on-1 rep that he took. Bowens took full advantage of the opportunity and is set to play for Dan Lanning at Oregon.



Faulk was one of the most impressive of a loaded crop of defensive linemen in San Antonio. The Auburn signee won several 1-on-1 reps and had a really impressive week. He carried the momentum that he built during Alabama/Mississippi All-Star practices and continues to see his stock rise this offseason after playing defensive tackle in the game.

*****

DEFENSIVE END

Keon Keeley

Pierre, similar to Faulk, carried over a strong showing at Alabama/Mississippi All-Star practices to the All-American Bowl. He showed elite burst and bend off the edge, demonstrating his natural ability to rush at a high level. He has a variety of pass-rushing moves at his disposal and looks destined to perform well at Alabama.

Keeley is one of the more impressive-looking defensive ends in the 2023 cycle. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Keeley looks the part at first glance, and he shined during All-American Bowl practices. He won nearly all of his reps, displayed great burst off the edge, and even showed his ability to bat down passes at the line of scrimmage. The Alabama signee backed up his billing in the Alamo City.

Jobe is yet another pass rusher that really shined in San Antonio. Jobe has an intriguing frame along with exciting upside. He is very quick, plays with a ton of range, and gets after the quarterback with ease. The Michigan State signee is just scratching the surface of his potential.

*****

LINEBACKERS

Whit Weeks

Weeks is listed as an athlete, but he performed at linebacker during All-American Bowl practices. Weeks shined in coverage with his ability to get out and play in space. He was also all over the field in the game, where he totaled five tackles. The LSU signee was easily one of the more impressive linebackers in San Antonio.

Hill is the nation's No. 1 linebacker, and he had a solid overall showing during the week. He is a physical defender that can get sideline-to-sideline. He also made some plays in coverage during practices. Hill signed with Texas in December after flipping from in-state rival Texas A&M.

Omosigho catches attention immediately with his size and length. The Oklahoma signee is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with impressive athleticism to pair. He was able to showcase his ability to move and play in space during practices and should be set to shine for Brent Venables in Norman.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

McDonald turned heads all week long in San Antonio. The versatile defender lined up at corner and more than held his own against a loaded group of wide receivers in San Antonio. He showcased stellar coverage ability, ball skills, and fluid hips on the outside. The Texas signee has a rising stock coming out of the Alamo City.

Simpson-Hunt was arguably the most impressive cornerback in All-American practices. The Ohio State signee is a physical man corner that can man-up on the outside and contribute as a tackler. Additionally, he possesses legit track speed that allows him to run stride for stride with the receivers that he is defending. Simpson-Hunt has the chance to carve out a key role as a freshman in the Big Ten.