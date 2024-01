Michigan State men's basketball won a no-doubter against Penn State, thanks to a lights out first half by a duo of seniors in Tyson Walker and Malik Hall. Just how steady has Hall been all season, and what did we see from Xavier Booker's 14 minutes of action in the win?

We are then joined by Alessio Milivojevic and his father and coach Ivan Milivojevic to talk about his MSU football recruiting journey, Jonathan Smith, what he's looking forward to and more.