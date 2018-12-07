Akron beats MSU 5-1 in College Cup semis
Michigan State’s first trip to soccer’s final four in 50 years ended in a frustrating 5-1 loss to Akron, Friday night in the College Cup in Santa Barbara, Calif.
The Spartans have improved since losing 2-1 to Akron in the regular season in October, but not as much as Akron.
Akron, a team loaded with international players and the winningest program in college soccer since 2007, has been on a rampage in the postseason, and advances to Sunday’s National Championship Game.
Michigan State and Akron had a similar number of scoring chances in the first half, but Akron finished with skill and precision, whereas Michigan State failed to capitalize on occasional opportunities. In American football terms, Akron’s red zone offense was much better than MSU’s.
Michigan State finishes 14-5-4, tying the school record for wins in a season. Michigan State advanced to the College Cup with a landmark 2-1 victory over James Madison in front of a packed home DeMartin Stadium in frigid temperatures last weekend.
But MSU’s hot streak ended decisively against the Zips (14-6-2), who took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
“(Akron) is a great team,” said Michigan State coach Damon Rensing. “It wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.
“I told my team soccer can be the highest of highs, and it can be cruel. I’m not sure if the score is really indicative of the play but Akron has been lethal.
“Our seniors have taken this program somewhere it hasn’t been in 50 years,” Rensing said. “Connor (Corrigan) and Giuseppe (Barone) were unbelievable. I’m very proud of them, not just for what they’ve done on the field but what they’ve done in the classroom and in the community.
“I would like to thank the Michigan State athletic department. They’ve been unbelievable. The support we’ve gotten coming here, we couldn’t be luckier. I’m so proud we got a chance to represent Michigan State on this stage.”
HOW IT HAPPENED
Michigan State had three quality chances to score in the first half, just as many as Akron, but failed to finish.
Trailing 1-0, a slide tackle by MSU's Michael Pimlott led to a perfect, 30-yard through-ball pass from Barone, creating a breakaway opportunity for his brother, Hunter Barone.
But Akron goalie Ben Lundt made the save against Barone, 23 minutes into the game.
Michigan State had controlled the next five minutes when MSU defender John Freitag sprang junior Dejuan Jones for a great midfield run, resulting in a low, hard shot from Jones on the right side to the near post.
Lundt made the save, and then MSU’s Ryan Sierakowski fired a left-footed shot off the rebound, which was saved by an Akron defender at the goal line. A third rebound shot by Sierakowski was blocked by another Akron defender, keeping the game 1-0 in favor of the Zips.
Shots were tied at 3-3 at that point, but Akron extended its lead to 2-0 with a header by Carlo Ritaccio off a corner kick in the 32nd minute.
Michigan State had a chance to cut the lead to 2-1, six minutes prior to halftime, but MSU’s Patrick Nielsen sent a header over the crossbar, off a great free kick service from Giussepe Barone.
Rensing entered the game cautious about Akron’s skill level.
“We wanted to get through the first 15 minutes, and they got a goal in the 15th minute,” Rensing said. “I thought we struggled to connect some passes and then we settled in, we had two great chances to tie it at 1-1 on the breakaway and then on the flurry, but then they got one on the reset.”
Akron’s skillful opportunism only increased in the second half.
But first, in the opening minute of the second half, Freitag had time and space for a 20-yarder from the right side off a set piece for the Spartans, but mis-hit it wide.
Three minutes into the second half, a long ball down the sideline gave Michigan State senior Robbie Cort a tough-angle chance along the right side, but Lundt kick-saved Cort’s low, hard shot, keeping the score 2-0.
MSU’s hopes soon took a severe blow when Akron’s Skye Harter scored on a 30-yard free kick with perfect placement in the upper right corner, making it 3-0.
“We regrouped in the second half and came out for seven minutes and had a chance to get it to 2-1," Rensing said. "Robbie Cort had a one-on-one with the goalie, and Akron came back down on their first play and the guy hits a great goal."
Akron’s Marcel Zajac scored in the 57th minute when his shot was deflected in off an Michigan State defender.
MSU’s Nielson cut it to 4-1 with a header off a corner kick with 11:30 to play.
But Akron answered again with a Braden Pitno rebound off a short corner set piece in the 40th minute, typifying the Zips' sophisticated ability to finish opportunities in a flash.
“When it was 4-0, our guys could have given in," Rensing said. "They kept grinding and got a goal to make it 4-1. This is how we play all year. We said, 4-1 with 12 minutes left? We’ll keep going. So we pushed, and then they got the fifth.
“But I’m so proud of this group and the way they carried themselves.”