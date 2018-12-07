Michigan State’s first trip to soccer’s final four in 50 years ended in a frustrating 5-1 loss to Akron, Friday night in the College Cup in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Spartans have improved since losing 2-1 to Akron in the regular season in October, but not as much as Akron.

Akron, a team loaded with international players and the winningest program in college soccer since 2007, has been on a rampage in the postseason, and advances to Sunday’s National Championship Game.

Michigan State and Akron had a similar number of scoring chances in the first half, but Akron finished with skill and precision, whereas Michigan State failed to capitalize on occasional opportunities. In American football terms, Akron’s red zone offense was much better than MSU’s.

Michigan State finishes 14-5-4, tying the school record for wins in a season. Michigan State advanced to the College Cup with a landmark 2-1 victory over James Madison in front of a packed home DeMartin Stadium in frigid temperatures last weekend.

But MSU’s hot streak ended decisively against the Zips (14-6-2), who took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

“(Akron) is a great team,” said Michigan State coach Damon Rensing. “It wasn’t in the cards for us tonight.

“I told my team soccer can be the highest of highs, and it can be cruel. I’m not sure if the score is really indicative of the play but Akron has been lethal.

“Our seniors have taken this program somewhere it hasn’t been in 50 years,” Rensing said. “Connor (Corrigan) and Giuseppe (Barone) were unbelievable. I’m very proud of them, not just for what they’ve done on the field but what they’ve done in the classroom and in the community.

“I would like to thank the Michigan State athletic department. They’ve been unbelievable. The support we’ve gotten coming here, we couldn’t be luckier. I’m so proud we got a chance to represent Michigan State on this stage.”