East Lansing, Mich. – After Jaden Akins left Michigan State’s game against Villanova on Friday with a reaggravated foot injury, there was an obvious concern that the sophomore game had reinjured the foot he broke during the summer.

X-rays, however, have shown that Akins has not suffered a serious setback according to Hall of Fame Coach Tom Izzo. What role, however, Akins will play at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., beginning on Thursday, is uncertain.

Akins did not practice on Sunday and is unlikely to practice today according to Izzo, whose team is preparing for a Thanksgiving night match-up with Alabama and will play either UConn or Oregon one day later at the Phil Knight Invitational.

Michigan State will take a day-to-day approach with AkIns.

“If there is any questions, we are not going to worry about three games over 24 games that are left after that,” Izzo said at his weekly press conference on Monday.

With no structural damage to his foot, Akins’ his role in Portland will be determined by how Akins feels.

“It is going to be on how Jaden feels,” Izzo says. “He is smart enough to handle it, tough enough to handle it, athletic enough to handle it. The only problem I have with him is that he wants to get it all back at once.”

Akins is averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while playing 20.5 minutes per game to this point in the season. Akins has more to give on offense, but his impact thus far has been primarily on the defensive end of the floor.

Akins’ defense was critical for Michigan State in both a win over Kentucky as well as in Michigan State’s Gavitt Tipp-off Games win over Villanova. Before Akins left the Villanova game with a foot injury, Michigan State was able to maintain a double-digit lead over Villanova.

When Akins was out, however, Michigan State wasn’t as tied together defensively. With Akins’ availability for Alabama in doubt, the Spartans must get more from sophomore wing Pierre Brooks, who did play well at times last time out against Villanova.

Brooks is a good shooter with good size and length. He does not, however, possess the explosive athleticism of Akins, who has improved every game game this year. After playing well against Kentucky in the Champions Classic, Akins was even better against Villanova. His athleticism was a good counter to the strength of Villanova guards.

Akins was also a critical contributor in Michigan State's transition success against Villanova. He brought the house down with a high-flying transition dunk, before outhustling Villanova rebounders for critical tip in a short while later.

Against a three-happy team like Alabama, Michigan State would benefit greatly from having Akins available.











