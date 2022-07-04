Akins pleased with 30-point performance at Moneyball

Jaden Akins is quickly becoming the most entertaining player in the 2022 Moneyball Pro Am basketball league.

To say his breakaway dunks are worth more than the price of admission would be a slight because, well, there is no price for admission at Moneyball.

But the dunks are at least worth the gas money to drive to Holt High School for Mid-Michigan’s top summer basketball league.

Akins is using Moneyball to help iron out his medium- and long-range jump shot - two tools which will help dictate the level of success he enjoys at Michigan State during his sophomore season, and in the years ahead.

Akins scored 30 points on Thursday night, the most recent Moneyball session at Holt High School. He made his first two 3-point attempts, plus a long, 20-foot 2-pointer.

He averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes of playing time per game last year for the Spartans. He is expected to start in the upcoming season and become a star player for the Spartans in the near future.

Perimeter shooting is the portion of his game which needs to show more consistency in practice. But in games last year, he dialed it in pretty nicely. He shot 38 percent from 3-point range, and 39 percent overall.

Anything above 33 percent from 3-point range is productive and threatening. But he needs to get his overall shooting percentage well above 40 percent.

He felt good about his 3-point shooting on Thursday, hitting three triples on the night. His overall field goal percentage was around 50 percent, which is good, not great, in the Moneyball league, where defense isn't usually all that tight.

But draining perimeter shots is a positive in any league.

“That felt good,” he said. “I’ve been in the gym working. I feel I did pretty solid. My first two (Moneyball) games were iffy. The shots weren’t falling. So I just wanted to give the fans a show tonight. I felt like I made a couple of shots tonight.”

Shooting well during an individual workout is one thing. Doing it in front of more than 500 fans at Moneyball feels a little different.

“You have refs and a scoreboard. There’s more adrenalin and more competitive just because of that atmosphere.It’s not the Big Ten, but getting the confidence and stuff, getting ready for the season, it’s real good.

“I like it a lot, using the moves I’ve been working on against live competition, and getting a feel for being in actual games again.”

The Spartans had a one-hour practice on Thursday, and a one-hour weight session. Then Akins, Pierre Brooks, AJ Hoggard, Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper participated in Game 3 of the Moneyball schedule. Other Spartans decided to go home right after practice to get a head start on the July 4 holiday weekend.

Despite the heavy Spartan team workouts on Thursday, Akins felt fresh for Moneyball that night.

“In the weight room, we worked upper body,” he said. “So my legs were still fresh and I feel bouncy.”

What about the upper body workouts? Sometimes that can make the ball heavy and difficult to shoot?

“It made it better tonight, obviously,” he said. “So I have to keep doing that.”

And the dunk show? Akins floated in for a soaring windmill cram late in the game. And then threw a pass to himself off the backboard for a dunk that would have drawn applause in any college slam dunk contest.

“Just showing my athleticism a little bit, getting the kids excited and stuff, to see what I can do,” he said. “There’s no name for (the second dunk). I just threw it off the backboard and went and got it.”

The Moneyball Pro Am League will take the week off due to the holiday. Games will resume on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 14, with games tipping off at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Donations are accepted at the door. Moneyball sportswear items and concessions are available at the events as well.