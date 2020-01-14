EAST LANSING - The difficulties didn’t end when the final buzzer sounded on Sunday at Purdue.

In the locker room after MSU’s 71-42 loss to the Boilermakers, Tom Izzo made the decision - for his team and for Kyle Ahrens - that the senior guard needs to spend some time on injured reserve.

Izzo announced today at his weekly press conference that Ahrens is out indefinitely in hopes that some down time will help make him available for the latter portion of the season.

“It kind of happened in the locker room after the game,” Izzo said of his decision to sideline Ahrens. “I just think he is broken down. He was just bummed out that he couldn’t do more to help.

“He has been through so much. I would like to give him a couple of weeks to see if we can bring him back the second half of the Big Ten.”

Ahrens missed last Thursday’s game against Minnesota. He struggled to play a little more than two minutes against Purdue.

Ahrens is averaging 3.3 points and 12.4 minutes per game. He is shooting 35 percent from 3-point range, second-best among players with 30 or more attempts.

“It’s just been so hard to have him in practice, not practice, in the lineup, not in the lineup,” Izzo said. “During the game, we are trying to put him in and he wants to go, doesn’t know if he can go. It’s been an Achilles and ankle thing. We’ve had doctors look at it, we’ve had everybody look at it."

Ahrens continues to have ankle issues after severely injuring it during the Big Ten Championship Game last March. Ahrens suffered an Achilles injury earlier this season. The back ailments that bothered him last season are still a problem.

“He was worried about other players because he only practices part time," Izzo said. "He feels like it’s unfair to Henny (Aaron Henry) and Gabe (Brown) and Rocket (Watts) to maybe not get the reps in, in practice, or having them wondering when you’re coming into the game.”

When Ahrens voiced his regrets and frustrations after the Purdue game, Cassius Winston offered support.

“Cassius stood up and said, ‘Hey, we know what you’ve given this program,’” Izzo said.

Ahrens has dealt with major and minor injuries almost every year since middle school. A pair of broken legs caused him to miss large portions of his high school career, and he missed the entire 2017-18 season at Michigan State after undergoing foot surgery.

“It sure isn’t his fault,” Izzo said. “He’s been injured since high school. Yet they were weird injuries. Who breaks a leg anymore? You just don’t hear that very often. He broke both of them. Then the ankle, the back.”

In the spring, Ahrens planned to retire from basketball as he prepared to get married to his long-time girlfriend in the summer. But in May, Ahrens felt the itch to come back for one more year. Izzo welcomed the newlywed.

“He worked out so hard this summer, once he was able to go, and was looking forward to a big senior year,” Izzo said. “It still could happen. When he’s in there, we’re a smoother team.”

Ahrens averaged 18.8 minutes per game last year while battling chronic back issues. He averaged 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Izzo was hoping Ahrens would have his best year as a Spartan in 2019-20.

“We were laughing this morning because at the beginning of the year, we put the number of minutes on the board, how many minutes we thought this guy would play and this guy and this guy," Izzo said. "We had Josh (Langford) at about 31, and Cassius at 32 or 33. Kyle was in the 20s. So that’s 50 or 55 minutes out of the lineup that we thought would be anchors as a senior and a fifth-year senior. We have to deal with it. We just have to deal with it (Shrug).”

Langford is out for the year with continued ankle problems and his college career is likely over.

Ahrens might be capable of playing in an emergency, soon. But Izzo is hoping for no more emergencies.

“Kyle Ahrens will be out for awhile,” Izzo said. “It’s day-to-day and if something happened and he had to play next week, he probably could play a couple of minutes. But for his mental health and good feeling and mine (he’s going to sit for awhile).

“So it adds to the issues of more and more and more youth in there. I thought our youth was a little bit of a problem (at Purdue) when we needed some guys to step up and we can’t get consistency from them.”

With Ahrens and Langford out, MSU’s backcourt rotation includes Winston, a senior, with Henry, Brown and Foster Loyer, a pair of sophomores, plus freshman Rocket Watts.