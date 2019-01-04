SpartanMag.com





EAST LANSING - It almost makes you wonder, what were pickup games like in Versailles, Ohio, when the Ahrens boys hit the court together.

While 6-foot-6 Michigan State redshirt junior guard/forward Kyle Ahrens shared the court for just one season in high school with younger brother Justin, a 6-5 reserve freshman forward on Ohio State’s men’s basketball team, it’s safe to say that after an expected exchange of pregame affection between the two that when the No. 8 Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) tip-off against the No. 14 Buckeyes (12-1, 2-0) at noon (FOX) on Saturday in Columbus, sentimentality will be the last thing on the older brother’s mind.

Kyle Ahrens, who missed all of last season with a broken foot, will be looking to continue his comeback tour - one that has him averaging six points and 2.7 rebounds during an average of 18.5 minutes of play a game - as MSU tries to maintain its presence at the top of the conference food chain.

Ahrens is likely to start at wing guard for the second straight game, as junior Joshua Langford is questionable with an ankle injury.

Justin Aherens has seen limited time in seven games. He is averaging 5.4 minutes a contest, 1.1 points and 0.3 rebounds a game.



So which team will parents Kevin and Susan Ahrens be rooting for on Saturday?

“I don’t even know what my mom and dad are going to do,’’ Kyle Ahrens said. “We got the tickets on our side but I don’t know who’s sitting on our side or who’s sitting on his side.’’

Despite the sibling rivalry, Kyle and Justin are brothers first and that means the elder helping the younger.

“That’s where I helped him a lot,’’ said Kyle, when asked about guiding his brother through the first year of Division I basketball. “When I went home for Christmas, that’s what we talked about. He’s doing basically exactly what I did. He is actually getting more time than I did my freshman year. They said his role going to get bigger as time goes on. He needs to spend more time in the weight room but he’s on the right track.

“It will be a little enemy thing while we’re there but after that, he is my brother.’’

The potential for a first-hand sibling rivalry, with the possibility of the Ahrens brothers guarding one another, is an intriguing sidebar to a game that will surely be hotly-contested between two schools that have met in some epic battles in Big Ten play.

And with just a little over 100 miles separating Ahrens’ hometown of Versailles and Columbus, you also have to figure that the MSU wing will have even more inspiration to put perform well on Saturday. Especially when you consider the amount of family and friends that will be in attendance at Value City Arena.

“My aunt put on Facebook for the tickets, months ago,’’ said Ahrens. “It’s like 500 tickets she got. So, it’s just going to be a lot of hometown support.

“We’re just excited. I’ve been talking to my brother a lot, just giving him a lot of crap here and there. It’s going to be a lot of fun.’’

Kyle Ahrens’ familiarity with the Buckeyes doesn’t end with his brother.

“His roommate is Luther (Muhammad), who I’m going to be guarding and I know Luther pretty well and I know Dwayne (Washington Jr.), so just watching them in high school and on highlights, I can pick stuff up,’’ Kyle Ahrens said.

Ahrens is going through his third tour of duty as a replacement starter at Michigan State, and continues to improve. Earlier in the year, he replaced Matt McQuaid while the senior guard recovered from a deep thigh bruise. Ahrens responded with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 41 minutes of play in an overtime loss at Louisville in his first start of the year.

Ahrens, who started four games as a power forward as a sophomore for a thin Michigan State team in 2017, had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists while starting in place of Langford against Northwestern on Wednesday. He played 22 strong minutes, was 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range.

Ahrens showed increased speed and aggressiveness when running the sideline lane as part of MSU’s fastbreak.

“He graded out the best out of our wings in doing that,” Izzo said of Ahrens.

Sprinting the outside lane hard resulted in a pair of transition lay-ups for him against the Wildcats.

“It’s also been kind of a New Year’s resolution of mine to run the lane as hard as I can ever time,” Ahrens said. “It helps Cassius (Winston), it opens the court up more and just helps the big for them to get their position early. It just all kind of works in a team way.’’

If Ahrens scores in double-figures again at Ohio State, the Spartans will likely be in line for a big road victory. But he also wants to showcase more than just his scoring as the season develops.

“I need to crash the boards harder,’’ he said. “I really want to work on crashing the boards, especially at the offensive end. It’s something I’ve really been focusing in and want to do.”